6 Apartments for rent in Washington, MO

Neighborhoods of Washington

There are three general areas of town to find a rental in Washington: the city center, Route 47 along Clearview Road and the E. 5th Street / Madison Avenue area. In all three neighborhoods, two-bedroom apartments, multi-bedroom houses and condos or townhouses for rent can be found. There are also a handful of one-bedroom rental choices available. What you won't find here, however, are a lot of high-rise or luxury apartments.

City Center: This is the neighborhood where a lot of the action happens. Well, the kind of action that happens in Washington, anyway. Since it's still suburbia, there are lots of single-family homes here. In this neighborhood, you will also find apartment complexes with rents that are slightly lower than the more residential neighborhoods. Chow down at Cowan's Restaurant or American Bounty.

Route 47 along Clearview Road: Move into this neighborhood and you are in the heart of residential suburbia. This neighborhood is primarily single-family homes consisting of three to four bedrooms and townhouses. The average rental cost is a bit higher in this neighborhood than in other Missouri neighborhoods. The neighborhood is definitely walkable, but there's not much to walk to except your neighbors' houses so don't forget to make friends.

E. 5th Street-Madison Avenue area: This neighborhood runs along the Missouri River and features a combination of single-family homes and apartment complexes. Costs of a rental in this area in town can be on the higher side so you might not have that extra spending money you had hoped for. This is a walkable neighborhood, but you will still need a car to commute to work.