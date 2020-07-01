6 Apartments for rent in Washington, MO📍
Along the Missouri River in Franklin County, you'll find the city of Washington, Missouri, which has a population around 14,000. Founded on the site of a Spanish log fort and named for George Washington, the area was settled by the family of Daniel Boone in 1799. Following the American Civil War, Washington became a hub for steamboat and railroad activity. Today, visitors and new residents are drawn to Washington for nearby Missouri Rhineland, an area known for its many wineries and vineyards, and to visit some of Washington's historic buildings. If you're looking for a quaint home town with historic charm and scenic settings, you've found the right place.
Costs of renting in Washington are slightly higher than the area average, but not by much. The amenities available in town are well worth the few extra pennies on a rental. Living in Washington is still well below the state and country averages so you are getting a deal on a rental no matter what! And for the smoothest moving experience, you'll want to try and move in during early spring or late fall to avoid the weather extremes.
When hunting for an apartment rental in Washington, be sure to understand all of the lease terms. For example, if you have a furry friend cohabitating with you, you will want to ensure that your are signing on the dotted line for a pet-friendly apartment, which are available in Washington. However, there are many landlords who do not allow pets so you will want to double check.
There are three general areas of town to find a rental in Washington: the city center, Route 47 along Clearview Road and the E. 5th Street / Madison Avenue area. In all three neighborhoods, two-bedroom apartments, multi-bedroom houses and condos or townhouses for rent can be found. There are also a handful of one-bedroom rental choices available. What you won't find here, however, are a lot of high-rise or luxury apartments.
City Center: This is the neighborhood where a lot of the action happens. Well, the kind of action that happens in Washington, anyway. Since it's still suburbia, there are lots of single-family homes here. In this neighborhood, you will also find apartment complexes with rents that are slightly lower than the more residential neighborhoods. Chow down at Cowan's Restaurant or American Bounty.
Route 47 along Clearview Road: Move into this neighborhood and you are in the heart of residential suburbia. This neighborhood is primarily single-family homes consisting of three to four bedrooms and townhouses. The average rental cost is a bit higher in this neighborhood than in other Missouri neighborhoods. The neighborhood is definitely walkable, but there's not much to walk to except your neighbors' houses so don't forget to make friends.
E. 5th Street-Madison Avenue area: This neighborhood runs along the Missouri River and features a combination of single-family homes and apartment complexes. Costs of a rental in this area in town can be on the higher side so you might not have that extra spending money you had hoped for. This is a walkable neighborhood, but you will still need a car to commute to work.
Washington is home to The Missouri Meerschaum Company, the largest and oldest corncob pipe manufacturer in the world. Currently, the factory produces an excess of 5,000 pipes a day. These world-renowned pipes are sold across the United States and the world. How's that for a small town on the global market?! If you move here, you can always take up corncob pipe smoking and Frosty will always have his pipe in the winter.
Washington is a great walking city with a variety of restaurants, shops, and historic sites and fabulous scenery. And, if you want more than just the walk around town, hop on the Katy Trail or the Washington Riverfront Trail and take in the gorgeous wildlife scenery.
Without leaving town, you can hit the Washington Riverfront Trail. This trail is actually paved and is three miles along the Missouri River. It is part of a longer 12-mile trail. Washington also has an Olympic-sized public swimming pool and is home to lakes, streams and rivers. There are also private and public golf courses as well as public tennis courts, baseball and soccer fields.
Washington is the location of Missouri's third largest fair, the annual Washington Town and Country Fair. Not to mention, there's a fabulous seasonal Farmers Market on Main Street featuring amazing local foods and crafts.
And, if wine is more your taste, there are plenty of great wineries to explore and enjoy. Didn't think of Missouri as wine country? Be prepared to have your mind blown with all the fabulous wines that flow in this area. And, did we mention all of the micro-breweries popping up?