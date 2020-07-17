All apartments in O'Fallon
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1972 Briarfield Drive

1972 Briarfield Drive · (314) 835-6008 ext. 1007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1972 Briarfield Drive, O'Fallon, MO 63367
Lake Saint Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1972 Briarfield Drive · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1322 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move-in Ready! - Great opportunity to live in a spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch in the desirable Briarchase Subdivision on a cul-de-sac . Over 2300 sq feet of living space. Features a neutral gray paint throughout. Galley kitchen includes stainless appliances, access to the the two car garage and laundry. The great room features a wall of windows, with access to the patio and fenced backyard. Finished lower level includes a second family room or recreation area, office space and full bathroom. Very convenient to highways, shopping and restaurant. Pets negotiable with deposit.

(RLNE4495919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1972 Briarfield Drive have any available units?
1972 Briarfield Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1972 Briarfield Drive have?
Some of 1972 Briarfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1972 Briarfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1972 Briarfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1972 Briarfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1972 Briarfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1972 Briarfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1972 Briarfield Drive offers parking.
Does 1972 Briarfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1972 Briarfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1972 Briarfield Drive have a pool?
No, 1972 Briarfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1972 Briarfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1972 Briarfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1972 Briarfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1972 Briarfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1972 Briarfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1972 Briarfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
