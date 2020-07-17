1972 Briarfield Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Move-in Ready! - Great opportunity to live in a spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch in the desirable Briarchase Subdivision on a cul-de-sac . Over 2300 sq feet of living space. Features a neutral gray paint throughout. Galley kitchen includes stainless appliances, access to the the two car garage and laundry. The great room features a wall of windows, with access to the patio and fenced backyard. Finished lower level includes a second family room or recreation area, office space and full bathroom. Very convenient to highways, shopping and restaurant. Pets negotiable with deposit.



(RLNE4495919)