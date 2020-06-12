/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:13 PM
186 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Kansas City, MO
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
North Kansas City
Contact for Availability
The Backyard Apartments at One North
1770 Diamond Parkway, North Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1180 sqft
Community amenities tie into the name, The Backyard, by truly offering a backyard to entertain friends and family.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 10 at 02:08pm
North Kansas City
4 Units Available
CityView Apartments
2600 CityView Dr, North Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1044 sqft
Luxury community offers park-like setting, social events, pool and sand volleyball. Minutes from Downtown, City Market and Downtown Airport. Residents live in units with 9- to 13-foot ceilings, washer/dryer sets and ice maker.
Results within 1 mile of North Kansas City
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
East Bottoms
38 Units Available
Union Berkley Riverfront
1000 Berkley Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1510 sqft
Luxury urban living near both Downtown Kansas City and the exciting Berkley Riverfront.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
$
River Market
1 Unit Available
Cold Storage Lofts
500 E 3rd St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$927
909 sqft
The City Market is moments from this community, and Interstates 35 and 29 provide easy access everywhere else. Residents have access to an on-site gym and garage parking. Efficient kitchens have full range of appliances.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
$
River Market
259 Units Available
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1222 sqft
Second and Delaware is a luxury, loft, apartment community that combines sustainability, simple sophistication, and long-lasting construction, bringing a new level of urban living to Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
Columbus Park Industrial
57 Units Available
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1431 sqft
This downtown Kansas City community is minutes from the riverfront. Resort-style amenities available include a private outdoor space, bike lounge and coffee bar. Full coworking spaces. Energy-efficient appliances. Quartz countertops.
Results within 5 miles of North Kansas City
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 04:30pm
The Downtown Loop
5 Units Available
Sky on Main
920 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Sky On Main offers condo-level finishes not commonly found in Kansas City apartments. From Concierge-level services to upgraded sound proofing and ultra-luxury finishes, you may feel a bit spoiled.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
River Market
40 Units Available
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1155 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
River Market
35 Units Available
Market Station
240 W 2nd St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1266 sqft
Prime Kansas City location in walking distance to boutique shops, fine dining and nightlife. Apartments have contemporary features, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and full-size washer-dryer.
Verified
1 of 188
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Hill Haven
19 Units Available
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$845
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
The Downtown Loop
10 Units Available
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1627 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Williamsburg
5 Units Available
The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
960 sqft
High-end living in these recently renovated luxury apartments means enjoying your own patio and balcony, air conditioning, fully fitted kitchen range and in-unit laundry. Take advantage of internet access, clubhouse and on-site 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Crestview
15 Units Available
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$924
1110 sqft
Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and hook-up for washer and dryer. Patio or balcony, fireplace and walk-in closets. Basketball and volleyball courts, 24-hour gym and swimming pool with large sundeck.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
The Downtown Loop
6 Units Available
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1020 sqft
Located at the corner of 10th and Baltimore Avenue in the historic Library District of Downtown Kansas City, the Library Lofts is the ideal urban dwelling experience that exemplifies both classic and modern living experiences.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
$
Crown Center
36 Units Available
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1017 sqft
Live a life of style and sophistication at Kansas City Crossroads. City Club Apartments brings a brand-new community to Downtown Kansas City, MO for an unbeatable location.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
$
Beacon Hills
21 Units Available
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
899 sqft
Located in Beacon Hill, one of Kansas City's most historically creative and desirable neighborhoods, Marcato provides an energy and emphasis within this vibrant community.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
The Downtown Loop
19 Units Available
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
1248 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
Crossroads
9 Units Available
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1950 sqft
As one of the tallest structures at the southern edge of the Crossroads District, the Freight House Lofts at Stuart Hall stands as a testament to the rise of Kansas City's economy after the turn of the century.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
The Downtown Loop
38 Units Available
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1279 sqft
New construction in the historic Quality Hill neighborhood near I-35 and I-670. Panoramic views of downtown Kansas City. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
$
Crown Center
108 Units Available
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1198 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
$
Crossroads
11 Units Available
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arterra KC in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Briarcliff West
10 Units Available
Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1055 sqft
Easily accessible from I-29 and I-169. Five miles to downtown. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Numerous on-site amenities include concierge, pool, valet service and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
Valentine
1 Unit Available
3726 Washington Street
3726 Washington Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
944 sqft
This newly remodeled studio apartment in the Valentine neighborhood is perfect for you. Original hardwood floors, lots of natural light, all-new stainless steel appliances, and abundant cabinet space give you everything you need.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
The Downtown Loop
158 Units Available
Flashcube
720 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
847 sqft
Located between the River Market and the Power & Light District and with the Streetcar stopping at it's front door, Flashcube is at the center of it all.
Similar Pages
North Kansas City 1 BedroomsNorth Kansas City 2 BedroomsNorth Kansas City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Kansas City 3 BedroomsNorth Kansas City Accessible Apartments
North Kansas City Apartments with BalconyNorth Kansas City Apartments with GarageNorth Kansas City Apartments with GymNorth Kansas City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Kansas City Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KS