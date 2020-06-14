/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
148 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Kansas City, MO
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 09:13am
North Kansas City
Contact for Availability
The Backyard Apartments at One North
1770 Diamond Parkway, North Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
957 sqft
Community amenities tie into the name, The Backyard, by truly offering a backyard to entertain friends and family.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
North Kansas City
1 Unit Available
715 Armour Road-710
715 Armour Road, North Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$935
750 sqft
Affordable Standard/A3 Historic 9-story brick building with large loft-style apartments in North Kansas City featuring renovated, spacious studio, one and two bedroom units.
Results within 1 mile of North Kansas City
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
East Bottoms
38 Units Available
Union Berkley Riverfront
1000 Berkley Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
996 sqft
Luxury urban living near both Downtown Kansas City and the exciting Berkley Riverfront.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
$
River Market
258 Units Available
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,396
777 sqft
Second and Delaware is a luxury, loft, apartment community that combines sustainability, simple sophistication, and long-lasting construction, bringing a new level of urban living to Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Columbus Park Industrial
57 Units Available
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,213
956 sqft
This downtown Kansas City community is minutes from the riverfront. Resort-style amenities available include a private outdoor space, bike lounge and coffee bar. Full coworking spaces. Energy-efficient appliances. Quartz countertops.
Results within 5 miles of North Kansas City
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Old Westport
182 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
River Market
40 Units Available
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,131
761 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Sherwood Estates
4 Units Available
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
750 sqft
Welcome home to Chouteau Heights! We are conveniently located in the Northland, putting you minutes from all Kansas City has to offer.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
River Market
33 Units Available
Market Station
240 W 2nd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,264
827 sqft
Prime Kansas City location in walking distance to boutique shops, fine dining and nightlife. Apartments have contemporary features, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and full-size washer-dryer.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 07:09pm
The Downtown Loop
10 Units Available
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,182
874 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
The Downtown Loop
6 Units Available
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$945
620 sqft
Located at the corner of 10th and Baltimore Avenue in the historic Library District of Downtown Kansas City, the Library Lofts is the ideal urban dwelling experience that exemplifies both classic and modern living experiences.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Walnut
14 Units Available
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$830
744 sqft
Flexible lease lengths in a pet-friendly complex with swimming pool and playground. Granite counters and washer/dryer hookups in units. Minutes from Central Park, shopping and dining. Close to the Arrowhead Trafficway.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:32pm
Crossroads
8 Units Available
EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,045
855 sqft
Within the heart of the vibrant Crossroads District, stands the nearly 120 year-old Emery, Bird, Thayer Co. Warehouse building, known today as the EBT Lofts.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
The Downtown Loop
20 Units Available
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
871 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
Crossroads
8 Units Available
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
1220 sqft
As one of the tallest structures at the southern edge of the Crossroads District, the Freight House Lofts at Stuart Hall stands as a testament to the rise of Kansas City's economy after the turn of the century.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
$
Beacon Hills
20 Units Available
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,097
709 sqft
Located in Beacon Hill, one of Kansas City's most historically creative and desirable neighborhoods, Marcato provides an energy and emphasis within this vibrant community.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
$
Crossroads
11 Units Available
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
640 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arterra KC in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:05pm
$
Crown Center
107 Units Available
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
828 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
The Downtown Loop
19 Units Available
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,291
824 sqft
Modern kitchens with granite countertops, USB charging stations, stainless steel appliances and abundant storage. Located in scenic downtown near the River Market and the Kansas City Convention Center.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
Crossroads
1 Unit Available
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
1309 sqft
Experience the vibrancy of Downtown Kansas City at an affordable price. It would be difficult to pinpoint a more exciting location in the downtown Kansas City area for those who want to live in the Crossroads Arts District.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
The Downtown Loop
157 Units Available
Flashcube
720 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
618 sqft
Located between the River Market and the Power & Light District and with the Streetcar stopping at it's front door, Flashcube is at the center of it all.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Walnut
8 Units Available
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$790
738 sqft
Comfort meets style at these homes that boast Google Fiber access in apartments, poolside cabanas, dog park and 24-hour fitness club. Recently renovated interiors include a bathtub and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
Hanover Place
2 Units Available
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$910
630 sqft
Come live at The Arabell and get a beautifully renovated and spacious apartment in a central location. – In-unit laundry – Free Google Fiber – Pets welcome – Balcony Located in Hanover Place, this apartment is perfectly located.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
The Downtown Loop
86 Units Available
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$970
582 sqft
East 9 at Pickwick Plaza is downtown Kansas City's newest epic living space with 260 luxe apartment homes. Please Call for an appointment. After hour appointments are available, when scheduled in advanced.
Similar Pages
North Kansas City 1 BedroomsNorth Kansas City 2 BedroomsNorth Kansas City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Kansas City 3 BedroomsNorth Kansas City Accessible Apartments
North Kansas City Apartments with BalconyNorth Kansas City Apartments with GarageNorth Kansas City Apartments with GymNorth Kansas City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Kansas City Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KS