apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
120 Apartments for rent in North Kansas City, MO with washer-dryer
Last updated July 7 at 03:45pm
7 Units Available
North Kansas City
CityView Apartments
2600 CityView Dr, North Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1044 sqft
Luxury community offers park-like setting, social events, pool and sand volleyball. Minutes from Downtown, City Market and Downtown Airport. Residents live in units with 9- to 13-foot ceilings, washer/dryer sets and ice maker.
Last updated July 10 at 10:28am
Contact for Availability
North Kansas City
The Backyard Apartments at One North
1770 Diamond Parkway, North Kansas City, MO
Studio
$995
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1180 sqft
Community amenities tie into the name, The Backyard, by truly offering a backyard to entertain friends and family.
Results within 1 mile of North Kansas City
Last updated July 10 at 06:15pm
242 Units Available
River Market
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,240
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,396
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1222 sqft
Second and Delaware is a luxury, loft, apartment community that combines sustainability, simple sophistication, and long-lasting construction, bringing a new level of urban living to Kansas City.
Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
57 Units Available
Columbus Park Industrial
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,028
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1431 sqft
This downtown Kansas City community is minutes from the riverfront. Resort-style amenities available include a private outdoor space, bike lounge and coffee bar. Full coworking spaces. Energy-efficient appliances. Quartz countertops.
Results within 5 miles of North Kansas City
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
167 Units Available
Old Westport
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,144
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1211 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
17 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1250 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
38 Units Available
River Market
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,014
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1155 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
Pendleton Heights
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$645
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
488 sqft
Maple Flats is ready to welcome you home! These newly renovated apartments feature granite counters, exposed brick, controlled building access and more.
Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
$
15 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$987
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,277
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the Garment District in a historic building. Close to shops, dining and entertainment. Community features a pool, hot tub, fire pits and BBQ Grills.
Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
$
19 Units Available
Beacon Hills
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$887
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
899 sqft
Located in Beacon Hill, one of Kansas City's most historically creative and desirable neighborhoods, Marcato provides an energy and emphasis within this vibrant community.
Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
9 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1627 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
Last updated July 10 at 03:14pm
4 Units Available
Barry Harbour
Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1545 sqft
Community has pool, spacious dog park, volleyball court and easy access to 169, I-29 and I-35. Relax on your private patio or balcony and enjoy living in one of the area's best school districts.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
31 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Commerce Tower
911 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,040
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,316
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1222 sqft
Near I-29 and I-70. Luxury apartments with lots of onsite amenities, including an indoor dog park, outdoor kitchen, and resort-style amenities. Spacious floor plans with large windows with a city view.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
21 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,431
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1241 sqft
Modern kitchens with granite countertops, USB charging stations, stainless steel appliances and abundant storage. Located in scenic downtown near the River Market and the Kansas City Convention Center.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
38 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,253
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1279 sqft
New construction in the historic Quality Hill neighborhood near I-35 and I-670. Panoramic views of downtown Kansas City. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
$
107 Units Available
Crown Center
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,010
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1198 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
$
28 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Quality Hill Apartments
1003 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
936 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, Quality Hill is just steps away from the best of what Kansas City has to offer.
Last updated July 10 at 05:52am
11 Units Available
Hanover Place
International
301 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,280
832 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1307 sqft
Luxury 2-bedroom apartments in Hyde Park neighborhood. Newly renovated with waterfall island counters, hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, floor-to-ceiling windows. Pet-friendly with fitness center and parking. Walk to public transit, shopping and dining locations.
Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
8 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
600 Central Street
600 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1313 sqft
OGGI Lofts (pronounced OH-gee) are gorgeous, newly renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in Downtown Kansas City. With stunning views of the River Market and beyond, enjoy amazing amenities both in and outside your home!
Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
155 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Flashcube
720 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,170
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
847 sqft
Located between the River Market and the Power & Light District and with the Streetcar stopping at it's front door, Flashcube is at the center of it all.
Last updated July 10 at 06:32pm
1 Unit Available
Crossroads
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
1343 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the vibrancy of Downtown Kansas City at an affordable price. It would be difficult to pinpoint a more exciting location in the downtown Kansas City area for those who want to live in the Crossroads Arts District.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
47 Units Available
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,286
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1191 sqft
A stunning community across from the river in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a game room, coffee lounge, media room, and a gourmet grill area. Controlled access provided. Spacious, modern suites.
Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
8 Units Available
Crossroads
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
1220 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1570 sqft
As one of the tallest structures at the southern edge of the Crossroads District, the Freight House Lofts at Stuart Hall stands as a testament to the rise of Kansas City's economy after the turn of the century.
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
$
39 Units Available
Crown Center
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1018 sqft
Live a life of style and sophistication at Kansas City Crossroads. City Club Apartments brings a brand-new community to Downtown Kansas City, MO for an unbeatable location.
