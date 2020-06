Amenities

terrific older home with lots of charm and original millwork. one and a half story in the heart of maplewood with a nice large level lot. four bedrooms and three full baths. newer driveway. kitchen has a dishwasher. full, partially finished basement .... easy access to major high ways ..... rooms are very large. property available to see april 1. currently occupied and tenant has boxes everywhere.