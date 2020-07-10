/
apartments with washer dryer
127 Apartments for rent in Maplewood, MO with washer-dryer
9 Units Available
Maplewood
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,322
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1060 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.
Results within 1 mile of Maplewood
21 Units Available
Richmond Heights
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
9 Units Available
Hi-Pointe
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,038
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
960 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything. Located just south of beautiful Forest Park is the Dogtown neighborhood, home to Park Clayton Apartments.
Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
1 Unit Available
Hi-Pointe
1215 San Jacinto
1215 San Jacinto Court, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
700 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Duplex With Garage For Rent In the Dogtown Area This very nice duplex is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more.
1 Unit Available
Hi-Pointe
1214 San Jacinto
1214 San Jacinto Court, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$665
600 sqft
Very Nice 1 Bedroom Duplex For Rent In the Dogtown Area. This very nice duplex has a spacious bedroom and is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more.
1 Unit Available
Hi-Pointe
1219 San Jacinto
1219 San Jacinto Court, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$715
700 sqft
This very nice duplex is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more. The unit comes with a refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer and has newer laminate Floors. There is also a 1 car Garage.
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
8731 Eulalie Avenue
8731 Eulalie Avenue, Brentwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
988 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent in the highly desirable City of Brentwood! Enjoy highly rated Brentwood schools in this 2-bedroom and 1-bath home.
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
2829 Brazeau Avenue
2829 Brazeau Avenue, Brentwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2096 sqft
Do not miss this luxury rental property located just minutes from Clayton and in highly ranked Brentwood Schools! Follow the covered front porch entry to find the completely updated contemporary open floor plan living space which seamlessly leads in
1 Unit Available
Hi-Pointe
6930 Wise Avenue
6930 Wise Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1080 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home nestled between hwy 40 and 44 in HiPoint!!! Easy access to Dogtown, Maplewood, Clayton, Forest Park, the Zoo, and Downtown.
Results within 5 miles of Maplewood
11 Units Available
Forest Park Southeast
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours by appointment. The Tower Grove neighborhood is known for its award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, scenic parks, and boutique shops.
126 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
26 Units Available
Richmond Heights
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,254
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
12 Units Available
Clayton
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,408
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,678
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
10 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
West End Terrace
4466 Greenwich Ct, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$880
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1150 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood with many great attractions including Forest Park, which is home to the top-rated St.
25 Units Available
Cheltenham
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1399 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1524 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
23 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1214 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metropolitan Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
22 Units Available
Cheltenham
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,353
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,382
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1113 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
22 Units Available
Cheltenham
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,299
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,422
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1160 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
20 Units Available
DeBaliviere Place
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$985
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience a vibrant, one-of-a-kind lifestyle at Tribeca.
16 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Piazza on West Pine
3939 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1399 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
18 Units Available
University City
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,434
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1404 sqft
Great location, off of I-170 and close to shops and restaurants. Units feature laundry, granite counters and stainless steel. Community includes pool, parking, gym and car wash.
9 Units Available
Visitation Park Historic District
Forest Park Apartments
5457 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$584
557 sqft
Forest Park invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Forest Park provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in St. Louis.
8 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Piazza on West Pine II
3941 West Pine Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,334
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Piazza on West Pine II in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
