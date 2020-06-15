All apartments in Maplewood
Find more places like 7428 Hazel Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maplewood, MO
/
7428 Hazel Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 AM

7428 Hazel Avenue

7428 Hazel Avenue · (314) 416-4288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Maplewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7428 Hazel Avenue, Maplewood, MO 63143
Maplewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 931 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious and stylish upgraded 2nd floor + bonus area large unit available for new tenant! 3 beds, 1 bath & plenty of space / phenomenal common areas. Features include; totally updated with luxury finishes, Top notch walkable Maplewood location, extremely spacious & open living areas, lots of natural light, designer fixtures / finishes, fresh stylish paint throughout, gourmet kitchen w/ new cabinets, custom tile floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including fridge, and lots of cabinet and counter space. Large deck and level backyard. Newer HVAC, Systems, windows, etc. Great Maplewood location just half a block from Downtown Maplewood shops, restaurants, and nightlife! Schedule a showing today! Very clean, very impressive, and in one of the best locations in Maplewood. No Pets Allowed. Unit is available on 07/01/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7428 Hazel Avenue have any available units?
7428 Hazel Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7428 Hazel Avenue have?
Some of 7428 Hazel Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7428 Hazel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7428 Hazel Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7428 Hazel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7428 Hazel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maplewood.
Does 7428 Hazel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7428 Hazel Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7428 Hazel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7428 Hazel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7428 Hazel Avenue have a pool?
No, 7428 Hazel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7428 Hazel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7428 Hazel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7428 Hazel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7428 Hazel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7428 Hazel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7428 Hazel Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7428 Hazel Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr
Maplewood, MO 63143

Similar Pages

Maplewood 1 BedroomsMaplewood 2 Bedrooms
Maplewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMaplewood Apartments with Parking
Maplewood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOWeldon Spring, MORock Hill, MOFenton, MOCottleville, MOCrestwood, MOGlen Carbon, IL
Cahokia, ILCollinsville, ILOld Jamestown, MOFreeburg, ILShiloh, ILCastle Point, MOAlton, ILWildwood, MOAffton, MOFestus, MOWoodson Terrace, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity