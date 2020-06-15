7428 Hazel Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious and stylish upgraded 2nd floor + bonus area large unit available for new tenant! 3 beds, 1 bath & plenty of space / phenomenal common areas. Features include; totally updated with luxury finishes, Top notch walkable Maplewood location, extremely spacious & open living areas, lots of natural light, designer fixtures / finishes, fresh stylish paint throughout, gourmet kitchen w/ new cabinets, custom tile floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including fridge, and lots of cabinet and counter space. Large deck and level backyard. Newer HVAC, Systems, windows, etc. Great Maplewood location just half a block from Downtown Maplewood shops, restaurants, and nightlife! Schedule a showing today! Very clean, very impressive, and in one of the best locations in Maplewood. No Pets Allowed. Unit is available on 07/01/2020.