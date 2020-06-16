7380 Marietta Avenue

Amenities

Unique stylish second floor residence/apartment in the heart of TRENDY Maplewood. Large three bedroom, one and a half bath with in resident washer/dryer laundry. Great location in the Maplewood Business, Arts and Entertainment District. Living room, dining room, kitchen. Separate personal entrance into the unit above commercial space. Stark white kitchen with appliances, an abundance of counter space, pantry and lots of cabinetry. Bedrooms are spacious with closets and high ceilings. Spacious Living room and dining room have a lot of light streaming in. Window coverings, hardwood floors throughout, cream painted walls and stylish wood accents. Roof top balcony and sunroom. Parking is on street, back of building or in public lot. Will allow pet cat - $200 non refundable, Security deposit equal to one months rent. Tenant pays gas and electric usage. Application process. Excellent Landlord looking for Excellent tenant.The view is amazing - Has a New York feel.