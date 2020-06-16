All apartments in Maplewood
Maplewood, MO
7380 Marietta Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:28 AM

7380 Marietta Avenue

7380 Marietta Avenue · (314) 568-1029
Maplewood
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

7380 Marietta Avenue, Maplewood, MO 63143
Maplewood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit UPPER · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unique stylish second floor residence/apartment in the heart of TRENDY Maplewood. Large three bedroom, one and a half bath with in resident washer/dryer laundry. Great location in the Maplewood Business, Arts and Entertainment District. Living room, dining room, kitchen. Separate personal entrance into the unit above commercial space. Stark white kitchen with appliances, an abundance of counter space, pantry and lots of cabinetry. Bedrooms are spacious with closets and high ceilings. Spacious Living room and dining room have a lot of light streaming in. Window coverings, hardwood floors throughout, cream painted walls and stylish wood accents. Roof top balcony and sunroom. Parking is on street, back of building or in public lot. Will allow pet cat - $200 non refundable, Security deposit equal to one months rent. Tenant pays gas and electric usage. Application process. Excellent Landlord looking for Excellent tenant.The view is amazing - Has a New York feel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7380 Marietta Avenue have any available units?
7380 Marietta Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7380 Marietta Avenue have?
Some of 7380 Marietta Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7380 Marietta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7380 Marietta Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7380 Marietta Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7380 Marietta Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7380 Marietta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7380 Marietta Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7380 Marietta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7380 Marietta Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7380 Marietta Avenue have a pool?
No, 7380 Marietta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7380 Marietta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7380 Marietta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7380 Marietta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7380 Marietta Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7380 Marietta Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7380 Marietta Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
