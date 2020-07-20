413 Spring Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 2 story 1/2 duplex is located in the heart of downtown Liberty. Great location and access to the William Jewel, historical Liberty Square, and lots of local shops and restaurants! Home has 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, and 1 car garage. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings on main level. Kitchen is nice and feels fresh and updated. Comes with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Nice size laundry room off the Kitchen. Bedrooms are spacious as is the bathroom. Nice patio with great yard to roam. Small dogs are allowed with owner approval and additional deposit of $500 and $30.00 pet rent per month. This is a non-smoking home including the garage. You can view this home now:

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.