Last updated March 27 2019 at 10:19 PM

413 Spring Avenue

413 Spring Ave · No Longer Available
Location

413 Spring Ave, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
This 2 story 1/2 duplex is located in the heart of downtown Liberty. Great location and access to the William Jewel, historical Liberty Square, and lots of local shops and restaurants! Home has 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, and 1 car garage. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings on main level. Kitchen is nice and feels fresh and updated. Comes with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Nice size laundry room off the Kitchen. Bedrooms are spacious as is the bathroom. Nice patio with great yard to roam. Small dogs are allowed with owner approval and additional deposit of $500 and $30.00 pet rent per month. This is a non-smoking home including the garage. You can view this home now:
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Spring Avenue have any available units?
413 Spring Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty, MO.
What amenities does 413 Spring Avenue have?
Some of 413 Spring Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Spring Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
413 Spring Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Spring Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 Spring Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 413 Spring Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 413 Spring Avenue offers parking.
Does 413 Spring Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Spring Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Spring Avenue have a pool?
No, 413 Spring Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 413 Spring Avenue have accessible units?
No, 413 Spring Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Spring Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Spring Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Spring Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 Spring Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
