Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Newly Updated House 21 Cedar St. Liberty, Mo - Come look at this home before it's gone!

Enjoy the outdoors with the covered front porch and the nice covered back porch.



2 Bedrooms 1 bath newly updated. Kitchen has been updated with new appliances, flooring, paint and lighting with Laundry room right outside the kitchen. Full basement unfinished. Off street parking ,and a good size shed in the back yard.



(RLNE5755409)