1757 Shannon Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Another property by Kevin with Renters Warehouse. Available 8/15/20. Liberty 3 Bedroom in White Tail Pond. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is in great shape! The open floor plan, great room with fireplace and generously sized master bedroom and bath are bathed in light. A fenced backyard with storage shed provides extra space for gardening or play. The finished lower level is an added bonus! Rent is $1650 per month and the $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1,650 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required. Credit scores must be 6 or higher, no exceptions.