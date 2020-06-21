All apartments in Liberty
1757 Shannon Drive
1757 Shannon Drive

1757 Shannon Drive · (816) 298-0000
Location

1757 Shannon Drive, Liberty, MO 64068

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1687 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Another property by Kevin with Renters Warehouse. Available 8/15/20. Liberty 3 Bedroom in White Tail Pond. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is in great shape! The open floor plan, great room with fireplace and generously sized master bedroom and bath are bathed in light. A fenced backyard with storage shed provides extra space for gardening or play. The finished lower level is an added bonus! Rent is $1650 per month and the $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1,650 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required. Credit scores must be 6 or higher, no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1757 Shannon Drive have any available units?
1757 Shannon Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1757 Shannon Drive have?
Some of 1757 Shannon Drive's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1757 Shannon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1757 Shannon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1757 Shannon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1757 Shannon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1757 Shannon Drive offer parking?
No, 1757 Shannon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1757 Shannon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1757 Shannon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1757 Shannon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1757 Shannon Drive has a pool.
Does 1757 Shannon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1757 Shannon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1757 Shannon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1757 Shannon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1757 Shannon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1757 Shannon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
