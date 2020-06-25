All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 908 SW Redbuck Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
908 SW Redbuck Cir
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

908 SW Redbuck Cir

908 Southwest Redbuck Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

908 Southwest Redbuck Circle, Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Longview

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
908 SW Redbuck Cir Available 06/10/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in New Longview - You will LOVE this 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home in New Longview. Elementary school and pre-schools are one block away with the Neighborhood Pool & Park across the street. Home is only 5 years old! Kitchen has beautiful Hardwood Floors and Granite countertops. Walk-in pantry and separate beverage bar off kitchen. Formal Dining room, plenty of built-ins, Large Master Bedroom and Finished Basement w/ 3 Car Garage!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.??

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringingclean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!?Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4868677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 SW Redbuck Cir have any available units?
908 SW Redbuck Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 908 SW Redbuck Cir have?
Some of 908 SW Redbuck Cir's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 SW Redbuck Cir currently offering any rent specials?
908 SW Redbuck Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 SW Redbuck Cir pet-friendly?
No, 908 SW Redbuck Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 908 SW Redbuck Cir offer parking?
Yes, 908 SW Redbuck Cir offers parking.
Does 908 SW Redbuck Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 SW Redbuck Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 SW Redbuck Cir have a pool?
Yes, 908 SW Redbuck Cir has a pool.
Does 908 SW Redbuck Cir have accessible units?
No, 908 SW Redbuck Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 908 SW Redbuck Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 SW Redbuck Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 SW Redbuck Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 908 SW Redbuck Cir has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Maple Estates North
920 Northeast Ridgeview Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City