Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

908 SW Redbuck Cir Available 06/10/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in New Longview - You will LOVE this 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home in New Longview. Elementary school and pre-schools are one block away with the Neighborhood Pool & Park across the street. Home is only 5 years old! Kitchen has beautiful Hardwood Floors and Granite countertops. Walk-in pantry and separate beverage bar off kitchen. Formal Dining room, plenty of built-ins, Large Master Bedroom and Finished Basement w/ 3 Car Garage!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.??



Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringingclean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!?Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"



No Pets Allowed



