712 Northeast Adams Drive

Walk in to this warm and inviting home and enjoy the vaulted ceilings in the lovely living room. This home features 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms for plenty of space to spread out. The kitchen is perfect for cooking up a lovely meal. Complete with plenty of cabinets for storage, and counter space for prep room. Relax and catch some shut-eye in the master bedroom complete with it's own bathroom. Additional two rooms are generous in size. Bonus finished living area in the basement.

Large back yard with a shed, for extra storage.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 9/13/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

