Last updated September 20 2019 at 4:16 PM

712 Northeast Adams Drive

712 Northeast Adams Drive · No Longer Available
Location

712 Northeast Adams Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Bordner Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walk in to this warm and inviting home and enjoy the vaulted ceilings in the lovely living room. This home features 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms for plenty of space to spread out. The kitchen is perfect for cooking up a lovely meal. Complete with plenty of cabinets for storage, and counter space for prep room. Relax and catch some shut-eye in the master bedroom complete with it's own bathroom. Additional two rooms are generous in size. Bonus finished living area in the basement.
Large back yard with a shed, for extra storage.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 9/13/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Northeast Adams Drive have any available units?
712 Northeast Adams Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 712 Northeast Adams Drive currently offering any rent specials?
712 Northeast Adams Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Northeast Adams Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Northeast Adams Drive is pet friendly.
Does 712 Northeast Adams Drive offer parking?
No, 712 Northeast Adams Drive does not offer parking.
Does 712 Northeast Adams Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Northeast Adams Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Northeast Adams Drive have a pool?
No, 712 Northeast Adams Drive does not have a pool.
Does 712 Northeast Adams Drive have accessible units?
No, 712 Northeast Adams Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Northeast Adams Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Northeast Adams Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Northeast Adams Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Northeast Adams Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

