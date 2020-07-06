All apartments in Lee's Summit
711 Southwest Merritt Street

711 Southwest Merritt Street · No Longer Available
Location

711 Southwest Merritt Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
internet access
Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee

This home has been meticulously maintained and the property is located in the desirable South Lea Addition subdivision! The property has an open floor plan, large kitchen, wood floors, a finished basement and an over-sized deck overlooking the large fenced yard with ample storage! Don't miss this one before it's gone!

*information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, prices, information and terms subject to change without notice*

Rental application $50 per applicant: https://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

Due at lease signing:

- Security Deposit= to 1st month's rent
- 1st month's rent (pro-rated as necessary)
- $125 pet fee non refundable. We love pets! Pet screening is required for EVERY applicant. No charge for "no pets" or service animals: https://scudo.petscreening.com/ this report is yours for future use! Take it to groomers, dog sitters, or just share your pet's awesomeness with friends & fam. See pet fee and rent info below.

Additional Lease Terms:

- $25/mo pet rent, per pet
- $20/mo SCUDO Tenant Benefit Package [required]. This is NOT rent See everything that is included in your Tenant benefit package here: https://scudore.com/tenant-benefits-package/. [Only 1 benefit package per home required]
- $10/mo insurance. We require Tenant Liability insurance, you may opt into our $10/mo policy, or provide proof of your own prior to lease signing. [Only 1 policy per home required].
- Get ALL utilities, cable, internet, etc set up in your name for FREE! One phone call, and your utility concierge will handle all set up for you! Let the SCUDO perks begin :) http://myfreeconnection.com/scudore/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Southwest Merritt Street have any available units?
711 Southwest Merritt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 711 Southwest Merritt Street have?
Some of 711 Southwest Merritt Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Southwest Merritt Street currently offering any rent specials?
711 Southwest Merritt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Southwest Merritt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 Southwest Merritt Street is pet friendly.
Does 711 Southwest Merritt Street offer parking?
No, 711 Southwest Merritt Street does not offer parking.
Does 711 Southwest Merritt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Southwest Merritt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Southwest Merritt Street have a pool?
No, 711 Southwest Merritt Street does not have a pool.
Does 711 Southwest Merritt Street have accessible units?
No, 711 Southwest Merritt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Southwest Merritt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Southwest Merritt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Southwest Merritt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 Southwest Merritt Street does not have units with air conditioning.

