711 Southwest Merritt Street

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge internet access

Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee



This home has been meticulously maintained and the property is located in the desirable South Lea Addition subdivision! The property has an open floor plan, large kitchen, wood floors, a finished basement and an over-sized deck overlooking the large fenced yard with ample storage! Don't miss this one before it's gone!



*information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, prices, information and terms subject to change without notice*



Rental application $50 per applicant: https://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/



Due at lease signing:



- Security Deposit= to 1st month's rent

- 1st month's rent (pro-rated as necessary)

- $125 pet fee non refundable. We love pets! Pet screening is required for EVERY applicant. No charge for "no pets" or service animals: https://scudo.petscreening.com/ this report is yours for future use! Take it to groomers, dog sitters, or just share your pet's awesomeness with friends & fam. See pet fee and rent info below.



Additional Lease Terms:



- $25/mo pet rent, per pet

- $20/mo SCUDO Tenant Benefit Package [required]. This is NOT rent See everything that is included in your Tenant benefit package here: https://scudore.com/tenant-benefits-package/. [Only 1 benefit package per home required]

- $10/mo insurance. We require Tenant Liability insurance, you may opt into our $10/mo policy, or provide proof of your own prior to lease signing. [Only 1 policy per home required].

- Get ALL utilities, cable, internet, etc set up in your name for FREE! One phone call, and your utility concierge will handle all set up for you! Let the SCUDO perks begin :) http://myfreeconnection.com/scudore/



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.