Amenities

patio / balcony pool air conditioning

617 SE Battery Dr Available 01/01/20 Wow! Everything is new! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a fenced backyard! - You will love all of the updates in this beautiful home! Everything is new! Convenient location with easy highway access. Relax and enjoy the backyard on the oversize deck. The neighborhood offers a community pool.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.



Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!



Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"



No Pets Allowed



