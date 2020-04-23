All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

617 SE Battery Dr

617 Southeast Battery Drive · No Longer Available
Location

617 Southeast Battery Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Charleston Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
617 SE Battery Dr Available 01/01/20 Wow! Everything is new! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a fenced backyard! - You will love all of the updates in this beautiful home! Everything is new! Convenient location with easy highway access. Relax and enjoy the backyard on the oversize deck. The neighborhood offers a community pool.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.

Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!

Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5286167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 SE Battery Dr have any available units?
617 SE Battery Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 617 SE Battery Dr currently offering any rent specials?
617 SE Battery Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 SE Battery Dr pet-friendly?
No, 617 SE Battery Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 617 SE Battery Dr offer parking?
No, 617 SE Battery Dr does not offer parking.
Does 617 SE Battery Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 SE Battery Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 SE Battery Dr have a pool?
Yes, 617 SE Battery Dr has a pool.
Does 617 SE Battery Dr have accessible units?
No, 617 SE Battery Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 617 SE Battery Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 SE Battery Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 SE Battery Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 617 SE Battery Dr has units with air conditioning.

