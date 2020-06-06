525 Northeast Olympic Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Family home, recently REDUCED!



4 bedrooms



3.5 baths



2 car garage with 3rd storage garage lower level



This rare find will end your search for the perfect home. With four bedrooms and 3 baths you will have plenty of room for everyone. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops provide modern classic design. Large living room with wood panel wall decor gives a rich warm environment. Covered back porch off kitchen and living room backs up to playground park area and overlooks a tee box. All bedrooms located upstairs with new carpet. The master bedroom with private bathroom will not disappoint. You get to enjoy the amenities of Lakewood subdivision. Chapel Lakes Elementary Delta Woods Middle Blue Springs South *If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*



*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. Application fee is $35 per adult living in the home. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.