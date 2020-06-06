All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:55 PM

525 Northeast Olympic Court

525 Northeast Olympic Court · No Longer Available
Location

525 Northeast Olympic Court, Lee's Summit, MO 64064
Lakewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family home, recently REDUCED!

4 bedrooms

3.5 baths

2 car garage with 3rd storage garage lower level

This rare find will end your search for the perfect home. With four bedrooms and 3 baths you will have plenty of room for everyone. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops provide modern classic design. Large living room with wood panel wall decor gives a rich warm environment. Covered back porch off kitchen and living room backs up to playground park area and overlooks a tee box. All bedrooms located upstairs with new carpet. The master bedroom with private bathroom will not disappoint. You get to enjoy the amenities of Lakewood subdivision. Chapel Lakes Elementary Delta Woods Middle Blue Springs South *If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. Application fee is $35 per adult living in the home. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Northeast Olympic Court have any available units?
525 Northeast Olympic Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 525 Northeast Olympic Court have?
Some of 525 Northeast Olympic Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Northeast Olympic Court currently offering any rent specials?
525 Northeast Olympic Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Northeast Olympic Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Northeast Olympic Court is pet friendly.
Does 525 Northeast Olympic Court offer parking?
Yes, 525 Northeast Olympic Court offers parking.
Does 525 Northeast Olympic Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Northeast Olympic Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Northeast Olympic Court have a pool?
No, 525 Northeast Olympic Court does not have a pool.
Does 525 Northeast Olympic Court have accessible units?
No, 525 Northeast Olympic Court does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Northeast Olympic Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Northeast Olympic Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Northeast Olympic Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Northeast Olympic Court does not have units with air conditioning.
