Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

512 NW Falk Drive

512 Northwest Falk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

512 Northwest Falk Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning Lees Summit Split Level Home for Rent! - Come and take a look at this stunning 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home located just off 350 Hwy and Chipman Rd.

This home features an amazing open concept main living space with large windows filling the space with natural light. The kitchen has been completely updated with granite countertops and new appliances!

All 3 bedrooms are located on the upper level of the home, all of which offer great closet space and access to the main bath. The master bedroom also features a 1/2 bath!

There is an additional living space in the basement of the home, and tons of additional storage space.

You really must see this house to believe it! Give us a call for additional details today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845

(RLNE4489879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 NW Falk Drive have any available units?
512 NW Falk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 512 NW Falk Drive have?
Some of 512 NW Falk Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 NW Falk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
512 NW Falk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 NW Falk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 NW Falk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 512 NW Falk Drive offer parking?
No, 512 NW Falk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 512 NW Falk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 NW Falk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 NW Falk Drive have a pool?
No, 512 NW Falk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 512 NW Falk Drive have accessible units?
No, 512 NW Falk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 512 NW Falk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 NW Falk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 NW Falk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 NW Falk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
