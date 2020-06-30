All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 408 Northeast Douglas Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
408 Northeast Douglas Street
Last updated May 2 2020 at 12:15 AM

408 Northeast Douglas Street

408 Northeast Douglas Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Donwtown Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

408 Northeast Douglas Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1598545?source=marketing

WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of pay check stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.

3 bedroom 2 bathroom with an extra plus room that could be a bedroom and with off street parking. Roomy house with hardwood floors throughout, beautiful porch that wraps around 2 sides. unfinished basement, partially fenced backyard, includes gas stove/oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher, and washer and dryer hook ups in basement (dryer requires indoor dryer vent.) This home is an old charmer, most of the rooms do not have closets and upstairs bathroom is only a tub, no shower.

We are an Internet friendly company, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!

Minimum one year lease. Security deposit is equal to one months rent and will hold the property for up to 14 days.

Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings. Tenant is responsible for lawn care.

Non-refundable pet fee required for pets 350.00.

To apply www.bluebroncollc.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Northeast Douglas Street have any available units?
408 Northeast Douglas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 408 Northeast Douglas Street have?
Some of 408 Northeast Douglas Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Northeast Douglas Street currently offering any rent specials?
408 Northeast Douglas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Northeast Douglas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Northeast Douglas Street is pet friendly.
Does 408 Northeast Douglas Street offer parking?
Yes, 408 Northeast Douglas Street offers parking.
Does 408 Northeast Douglas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Northeast Douglas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Northeast Douglas Street have a pool?
No, 408 Northeast Douglas Street does not have a pool.
Does 408 Northeast Douglas Street have accessible units?
No, 408 Northeast Douglas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Northeast Douglas Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Northeast Douglas Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Northeast Douglas Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Northeast Douglas Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City