408 Northeast Douglas Street

To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1598545?source=marketing



WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.



Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of pay check stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.



3 bedroom 2 bathroom with an extra plus room that could be a bedroom and with off street parking. Roomy house with hardwood floors throughout, beautiful porch that wraps around 2 sides. unfinished basement, partially fenced backyard, includes gas stove/oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher, and washer and dryer hook ups in basement (dryer requires indoor dryer vent.) This home is an old charmer, most of the rooms do not have closets and upstairs bathroom is only a tub, no shower.



We are an Internet friendly company, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!



Minimum one year lease. Security deposit is equal to one months rent and will hold the property for up to 14 days.



Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings. Tenant is responsible for lawn care.



Non-refundable pet fee required for pets 350.00.



To apply www.bluebroncollc.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

