400 NE Howard Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ready to go!!! Lee's Summit, MO - Property Id: 89109



w/d hookups

attached garage



3 bedroom 2 bathroom home



Refinished hardwood floors and plush carpeting throughout the main level.



Equipped with electric range, refrigerator with water and ice dispenser, dishwasher and garbage disposal.



2 bedrooms on the main level; 1 with window seat and the other a ceiling fan.



The dining room has a bay window, decorative ceiling beams, and a ceiling fan.



The living room has windows for natural sun light, tray ceilings, and a ceiling fan.



1 car attached garage with opener and key-less access.



Finished to include a master suite, family room, office, and laundry room.



Fully fenced back yard. A large covered porch.

Fenced garden.

Large storage shed.



Lee's Summit Elementary

Pleasant Lea Middle School

Lee's Summit High School



Monthly rent: $1300.00

Security Deposit: $1300.00 upon approval

Pet Fee: $250.00 Non-refundable

Application Fee: $45.00 per person over the age of 18



Christina

(913) 912-0403

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89109

Property Id 89109



(RLNE4554483)