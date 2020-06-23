All apartments in Lee's Summit
400 NE Howard Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

400 NE Howard Avenue

400 Northeast Howard Street · No Longer Available
Location

400 Northeast Howard Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ready to go!!! Lee's Summit, MO - Property Id: 89109

w/d hookups
attached garage

3 bedroom 2 bathroom home

Refinished hardwood floors and plush carpeting throughout the main level.

Equipped with electric range, refrigerator with water and ice dispenser, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

2 bedrooms on the main level; 1 with window seat and the other a ceiling fan.

The dining room has a bay window, decorative ceiling beams, and a ceiling fan.

The living room has windows for natural sun light, tray ceilings, and a ceiling fan.

1 car attached garage with opener and key-less access.

Finished to include a master suite, family room, office, and laundry room.

Fully fenced back yard. A large covered porch.
Fenced garden.
Large storage shed.

Lee's Summit Elementary
Pleasant Lea Middle School
Lee's Summit High School

Monthly rent: $1300.00
Security Deposit: $1300.00 upon approval
Pet Fee: $250.00 Non-refundable
Application Fee: $45.00 per person over the age of 18

Christina
(913) 912-0403
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89109
Property Id 89109

(RLNE4554483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

