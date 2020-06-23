400 NE Howard Avenue

Amenities
Ready to go!!! Lee's Summit, MO - Property Id: 89109
w/d hookups
attached garage
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home
Refinished hardwood floors and plush carpeting throughout the main level.
Equipped with electric range, refrigerator with water and ice dispenser, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
2 bedrooms on the main level; 1 with window seat and the other a ceiling fan.
The dining room has a bay window, decorative ceiling beams, and a ceiling fan.
The living room has windows for natural sun light, tray ceilings, and a ceiling fan.
1 car attached garage with opener and key-less access.
Finished to include a master suite, family room, office, and laundry room.
Fully fenced back yard. A large covered porch.
Fenced garden.
Large storage shed.
Lee's Summit Elementary
Pleasant Lea Middle School
Lee's Summit High School
Monthly rent: $1300.00
Security Deposit: $1300.00 upon approval
Pet Fee: $250.00 Non-refundable
Application Fee: $45.00 per person over the age of 18
Christina
(913) 912-0403
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89109
Property Id 89109
(RLNE4554483)