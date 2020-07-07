3925 NE Channel Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Amazing 4 Bedroom Lakewood Home for Rent! - This Lakewood home has 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms. Large eat in Kitchen with New Tile and New Appliances. The living room with a Fireplace is a great gathering place to watch the deer out your back door. There is a beautiful Library/Office on the main floor. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms. Master Bedroom has an luxurious master Bathroom with large soaking tub. Two car garage and an tranquil outside atmosphere puts this home over the top!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



(RLNE4562667)