Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
3925 NE Channel Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3925 NE Channel Dr

3925 Northeast Channel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3925 Northeast Channel Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64064

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Amazing 4 Bedroom Lakewood Home for Rent! - This Lakewood home has 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms. Large eat in Kitchen with New Tile and New Appliances. The living room with a Fireplace is a great gathering place to watch the deer out your back door. There is a beautiful Library/Office on the main floor. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms. Master Bedroom has an luxurious master Bathroom with large soaking tub. Two car garage and an tranquil outside atmosphere puts this home over the top!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Be sure to take the virtual walk-thru tour available on our website at MidwestPropertyResources.com, click on vacancies and find the property you are interested in. Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.

Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

(RLNE4562667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3925 NE Channel Dr have any available units?
3925 NE Channel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 3925 NE Channel Dr have?
Some of 3925 NE Channel Dr's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3925 NE Channel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3925 NE Channel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3925 NE Channel Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3925 NE Channel Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 3925 NE Channel Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3925 NE Channel Dr offers parking.
Does 3925 NE Channel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3925 NE Channel Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3925 NE Channel Dr have a pool?
No, 3925 NE Channel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3925 NE Channel Dr have accessible units?
No, 3925 NE Channel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3925 NE Channel Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3925 NE Channel Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3925 NE Channel Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3925 NE Channel Dr has units with air conditioning.

