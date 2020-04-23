All apartments in Lee's Summit
3902 SW Hidden Cove Dr
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

3902 SW Hidden Cove Dr

3902 Southwest Hidden Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3902 Southwest Hidden Cove Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64082
Raintree Lake

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
3902 SW Hidden Cove Dr Available 04/01/20 LAKE LIVING! Spacious & Clean 3 Bedroom/3 Bath Home in Lee's Summimt - This 3 Bed/3Bath home feels very spacious with Vaulted Ceilings in the Living Room that opens to the Kitchen. Eat In Kitchen has beautiful stainless steel appliances and Breakfast Bar. Master bedroom has private bathroom. Large walk out Recreation Room in the basement has 3rd Full Bathroom. Neighborhood pool & Lake access

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.

Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!

Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5111006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 SW Hidden Cove Dr have any available units?
3902 SW Hidden Cove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 3902 SW Hidden Cove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3902 SW Hidden Cove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 SW Hidden Cove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3902 SW Hidden Cove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 3902 SW Hidden Cove Dr offer parking?
No, 3902 SW Hidden Cove Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3902 SW Hidden Cove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3902 SW Hidden Cove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 SW Hidden Cove Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3902 SW Hidden Cove Dr has a pool.
Does 3902 SW Hidden Cove Dr have accessible units?
No, 3902 SW Hidden Cove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 SW Hidden Cove Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3902 SW Hidden Cove Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3902 SW Hidden Cove Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3902 SW Hidden Cove Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
