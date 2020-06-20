All apartments in Lee's Summit
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
3815 Northeast Colonial Drive
Last updated March 28 2020 at 7:37 PM

3815 Northeast Colonial Drive

3815 Northeast Colonial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3815 Northeast Colonial Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64064
Woods Chapel Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of paycheck stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.

Huge 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a 1 car garage. Roomy, fresh paint, basement includes bedrooms and storage at back of garage, no fence, includes washer and dryer hookups, fridge, stove and dishwasher.

We are an Internet friendly company, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!

Minimum one year lease.

Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings. Tenant is responsible for lawn care.

Security Deposit is equal to one month’s rent and will hold unit for up to 14 days. Non-refundable pet fee required for pets 350.00.

To apply www.bluebroncollc.com
Blue Bronco, LLC is not responsible for third-party sites and their content. The third-party sites are not controlled by Blue Bronco, LLC. Accordingly, Blue Bronco, LLC. makes no warranties or representations regarding such third-parties site that information and content is up to date and accurate. For most recent updates refer to bluebroncollc.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 Northeast Colonial Drive have any available units?
3815 Northeast Colonial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 3815 Northeast Colonial Drive have?
Some of 3815 Northeast Colonial Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3815 Northeast Colonial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3815 Northeast Colonial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 Northeast Colonial Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3815 Northeast Colonial Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3815 Northeast Colonial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3815 Northeast Colonial Drive offers parking.
Does 3815 Northeast Colonial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3815 Northeast Colonial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 Northeast Colonial Drive have a pool?
No, 3815 Northeast Colonial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3815 Northeast Colonial Drive have accessible units?
No, 3815 Northeast Colonial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 Northeast Colonial Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3815 Northeast Colonial Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3815 Northeast Colonial Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3815 Northeast Colonial Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

