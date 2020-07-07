3512 Northeast Independence Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

This 2 bedroom & 2 full bath includes new kitchen and bathroom granite counter-tops alongwith newer appliances. Enjoy back patio along with a finished basement.

Park and walking trails are located very nearby in this nice tree lined neighborhood.

Award winning Blue Springs District grade school very nearby!

Lawn care is provided.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.