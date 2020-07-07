All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3512 Northeast Independence Avenue

3512 Northeast Independence Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3512 Northeast Independence Avenue, Lee's Summit, MO 64064
Woods Chapel Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom & 2 full bath includes new kitchen and bathroom granite counter-tops alongwith newer appliances. Enjoy back patio along with a finished basement.
Park and walking trails are located very nearby in this nice tree lined neighborhood.
Award winning Blue Springs District grade school very nearby!
Lawn care is provided.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 Northeast Independence Avenue have any available units?
3512 Northeast Independence Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 3512 Northeast Independence Avenue have?
Some of 3512 Northeast Independence Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 Northeast Independence Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3512 Northeast Independence Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 Northeast Independence Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3512 Northeast Independence Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3512 Northeast Independence Avenue offer parking?
No, 3512 Northeast Independence Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3512 Northeast Independence Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3512 Northeast Independence Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 Northeast Independence Avenue have a pool?
No, 3512 Northeast Independence Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3512 Northeast Independence Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3512 Northeast Independence Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 Northeast Independence Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3512 Northeast Independence Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3512 Northeast Independence Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3512 Northeast Independence Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

