308 SW Highland St

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 bath Home Within Walking Distance to Downtown! - Great Ranch home in DTLS! This good size ranch has 2 living rooms, dining room and updated kitchen. Master Bedroom has private bath and large closets. Laundry on the main floor! Sliding door goes out to patio and large fenced in back yard.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.



Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!

Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5273232)