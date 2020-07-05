All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

308 SW Highland St

308 Southwest Highland Street · No Longer Available
Location

308 Southwest Highland Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 bath Home Within Walking Distance to Downtown! - Great Ranch home in DTLS! This good size ranch has 2 living rooms, dining room and updated kitchen. Master Bedroom has private bath and large closets. Laundry on the main floor! Sliding door goes out to patio and large fenced in back yard.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.

Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!
Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5273232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 SW Highland St have any available units?
308 SW Highland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 308 SW Highland St currently offering any rent specials?
308 SW Highland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 SW Highland St pet-friendly?
No, 308 SW Highland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 308 SW Highland St offer parking?
No, 308 SW Highland St does not offer parking.
Does 308 SW Highland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 SW Highland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 SW Highland St have a pool?
No, 308 SW Highland St does not have a pool.
Does 308 SW Highland St have accessible units?
No, 308 SW Highland St does not have accessible units.
Does 308 SW Highland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 SW Highland St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 SW Highland St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 308 SW Highland St has units with air conditioning.

