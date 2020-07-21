303 NE Timbercreek Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Crisp & Clean 2 Bedroom Townhouse - This is a 2 story Townhouse with 2 Large bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Living area has new Laminate Wood Flooring and a Fireplace. The Beautiful updated Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances including glass cooktop stove, side by side fridge, microwave and dishwasher. Upstairs is 2 good size bedrooms with fresh clean carpet and an updated bathroom. This unit also has a 1 Car Garage and a full basement for storage.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5149966)