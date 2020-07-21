All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 303 NE Timbercreek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
303 NE Timbercreek Dr
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

303 NE Timbercreek Dr

303 Northeast Timbercreek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

303 Northeast Timbercreek Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Bordner Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Crisp & Clean 2 Bedroom Townhouse - This is a 2 story Townhouse with 2 Large bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Living area has new Laminate Wood Flooring and a Fireplace. The Beautiful updated Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances including glass cooktop stove, side by side fridge, microwave and dishwasher. Upstairs is 2 good size bedrooms with fresh clean carpet and an updated bathroom. This unit also has a 1 Car Garage and a full basement for storage.

See a virtual walk-thru video of this home at MidwestPropertyResources.com

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.

Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!
Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5149966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 NE Timbercreek Dr have any available units?
303 NE Timbercreek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 303 NE Timbercreek Dr have?
Some of 303 NE Timbercreek Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 NE Timbercreek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
303 NE Timbercreek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 NE Timbercreek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 303 NE Timbercreek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 303 NE Timbercreek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 303 NE Timbercreek Dr offers parking.
Does 303 NE Timbercreek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 NE Timbercreek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 NE Timbercreek Dr have a pool?
No, 303 NE Timbercreek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 303 NE Timbercreek Dr have accessible units?
No, 303 NE Timbercreek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 303 NE Timbercreek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 NE Timbercreek Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 NE Timbercreek Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 303 NE Timbercreek Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLee's Summit 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconiesLee's Summit Apartments with Pools
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MO
Leavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City