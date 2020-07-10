All apartments in Lee's Summit
2613 North East Horseshoe Drive
2613 North East Horseshoe Drive

2613 NE Horseshoe Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2613 NE Horseshoe Dr, Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Richardson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Another great property by Kevin withRenters Warehouse call (816) 529-9960 today to schedule a tour of your new home. This open concept home with vaulted ceilings is a must see! You'll love the updates throughout including new hardware on cabinetry, knobs, a new deck, new stainless steel appliances and light fixtures. The walk in pantry and breakfast bar make the kitchen a cook's dream. A massive basement with wet bar will provide extra space for relaxation and entertaining. Relax on the deck and overlook your yard which is fully treed and fenced in. There is also storage or workshop space in the garage and it is just a short walk to the park or school. Rent is $1695 per month. There is a $150 one time admin fee once approved and applications are $45 per adult 18 and older, $1695 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent. No evictions, No felonies, and good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 North East Horseshoe Drive have any available units?
2613 North East Horseshoe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 2613 North East Horseshoe Drive have?
Some of 2613 North East Horseshoe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 North East Horseshoe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2613 North East Horseshoe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 North East Horseshoe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2613 North East Horseshoe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2613 North East Horseshoe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2613 North East Horseshoe Drive offers parking.
Does 2613 North East Horseshoe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 North East Horseshoe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 North East Horseshoe Drive have a pool?
No, 2613 North East Horseshoe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2613 North East Horseshoe Drive have accessible units?
No, 2613 North East Horseshoe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 North East Horseshoe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2613 North East Horseshoe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2613 North East Horseshoe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2613 North East Horseshoe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

