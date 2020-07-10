2613 North East Horseshoe Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Another great property by Kevin withRenters Warehouse call (816) 529-9960 today to schedule a tour of your new home. This open concept home with vaulted ceilings is a must see! You'll love the updates throughout including new hardware on cabinetry, knobs, a new deck, new stainless steel appliances and light fixtures. The walk in pantry and breakfast bar make the kitchen a cook's dream. A massive basement with wet bar will provide extra space for relaxation and entertaining. Relax on the deck and overlook your yard which is fully treed and fenced in. There is also storage or workshop space in the garage and it is just a short walk to the park or school. Rent is $1695 per month. There is a $150 one time admin fee once approved and applications are $45 per adult 18 and older, $1695 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent. No evictions, No felonies, and good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit.