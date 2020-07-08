All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:44 PM

2601 Southwest 10th Street

2601 Southwest 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2601 Southwest 10th Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Winterset

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Great Hardwood Entry welcomes you into this spacious Front/Back Split. Family room offers large vaulted ceiling/skylight. Dining Room/Kitchen both have hardwoods. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinets, counter space, walks out onto deck overlooking large private yard! Master bedroom has private bathroom with double vanity, separate tub and shower, large walk in closet. Two additional over sized bedrooms located on 2nd floor as well as the laundry. Finished basement with 4th bedroom/3rd full bathroom. Great storage in sub basement.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Southwest 10th Street have any available units?
2601 Southwest 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 2601 Southwest 10th Street have?
Some of 2601 Southwest 10th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Southwest 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Southwest 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Southwest 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2601 Southwest 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2601 Southwest 10th Street offer parking?
No, 2601 Southwest 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2601 Southwest 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Southwest 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Southwest 10th Street have a pool?
No, 2601 Southwest 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Southwest 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 2601 Southwest 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Southwest 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 Southwest 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 Southwest 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2601 Southwest 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

