2601 Northwest Chipman Road

pet friendly recently renovated

Come see this freshly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Lee's Summit! Completely updated, new paint, new flooring, new bathrooms, new kitchen, new appliances. Off street parking. Great location!



Available Now!



1 month security deposit

12 month lease



“Unit can be access by turning south onto Fieldcrest Drive from Chipman Rd, then turning west onto private drive, the lockbox is located on the back door” “Please review the map photo listed with this ad”



To view this beautiful home please call our Leasing Dept.913-777-8901



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.