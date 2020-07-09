All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:54 PM

2601 Northwest Chipman Road

2601 Northwest Chipman Road · No Longer Available
Location

2601 Northwest Chipman Road, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this freshly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Lee's Summit! Completely updated, new paint, new flooring, new bathrooms, new kitchen, new appliances. Off street parking. Great location!

Available Now!

1 month security deposit
12 month lease

“Unit can be access by turning south onto Fieldcrest Drive from Chipman Rd, then turning west onto private drive, the lockbox is located on the back door” “Please review the map photo listed with this ad”

To view this beautiful home please call our Leasing Dept.913-777-8901

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Northwest Chipman Road have any available units?
2601 Northwest Chipman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 2601 Northwest Chipman Road currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Northwest Chipman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Northwest Chipman Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2601 Northwest Chipman Road is pet friendly.
Does 2601 Northwest Chipman Road offer parking?
No, 2601 Northwest Chipman Road does not offer parking.
Does 2601 Northwest Chipman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Northwest Chipman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Northwest Chipman Road have a pool?
No, 2601 Northwest Chipman Road does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Northwest Chipman Road have accessible units?
No, 2601 Northwest Chipman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Northwest Chipman Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 Northwest Chipman Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 Northwest Chipman Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2601 Northwest Chipman Road does not have units with air conditioning.

