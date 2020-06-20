2433 Northeast Bridgeport Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

This amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Lee's Summit has a lot to offer. Large open living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Spacious eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinets for storage. Master Bedroom has vaulted ceilings and master bathroom. Basement is finished with family room and laundry room. Large fenced in back yard with deck!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,295 Available 9/17/18



