Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2433 Northeast Bridgeport Drive

2433 Northeast Bridgeport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2433 Northeast Bridgeport Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Lee's Summit has a lot to offer. Large open living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Spacious eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinets for storage. Master Bedroom has vaulted ceilings and master bathroom. Basement is finished with family room and laundry room. Large fenced in back yard with deck!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,295 Available 9/17/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2433 Northeast Bridgeport Drive have any available units?
2433 Northeast Bridgeport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 2433 Northeast Bridgeport Drive have?
Some of 2433 Northeast Bridgeport Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2433 Northeast Bridgeport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2433 Northeast Bridgeport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2433 Northeast Bridgeport Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2433 Northeast Bridgeport Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2433 Northeast Bridgeport Drive offer parking?
No, 2433 Northeast Bridgeport Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2433 Northeast Bridgeport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2433 Northeast Bridgeport Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2433 Northeast Bridgeport Drive have a pool?
No, 2433 Northeast Bridgeport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2433 Northeast Bridgeport Drive have accessible units?
No, 2433 Northeast Bridgeport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2433 Northeast Bridgeport Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2433 Northeast Bridgeport Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2433 Northeast Bridgeport Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2433 Northeast Bridgeport Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

