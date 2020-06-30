228 Southeast Florence Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

THE QUICKEST WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS PROPERTY IS TO CALL 816-343-4098 Monday through Friday between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM



WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.



Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of pay check stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.



Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with a 1 car garage. Roomy open layout with fresh paint, brand new carpet, walk in closets, vaulted ceilings in bedrooms, no basement, no fence, Lee's Summit school district. includes washer and dryer with the unit! Also includes stove, fridge and dishwasher.



We are an Internet friendly company and make it easier for you to pay your rent. You can pay online and submit maintenance work orders online as well!



Minimum one year lease.



Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. This unit is all electric so call KCPL and LS water if you are interested in what previous utilities run.



Non-refundable pet fee required for pets 350.00.



To apply www.bluebroncollc.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,099, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,099, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.