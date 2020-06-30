All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:30 AM

228 Southeast Florence Avenue

228 Southeast Florence Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

228 Southeast Florence Avenue, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
THE QUICKEST WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS PROPERTY IS TO CALL 816-343-4098 Monday through Friday between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM

WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of pay check stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with a 1 car garage. Roomy open layout with fresh paint, brand new carpet, walk in closets, vaulted ceilings in bedrooms, no basement, no fence, Lee's Summit school district. includes washer and dryer with the unit! Also includes stove, fridge and dishwasher.

We are an Internet friendly company and make it easier for you to pay your rent. You can pay online and submit maintenance work orders online as well!

Minimum one year lease.

Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. This unit is all electric so call KCPL and LS water if you are interested in what previous utilities run.

Non-refundable pet fee required for pets 350.00.

To apply www.bluebroncollc.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,099, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,099, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Southeast Florence Avenue have any available units?
228 Southeast Florence Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 228 Southeast Florence Avenue have?
Some of 228 Southeast Florence Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Southeast Florence Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
228 Southeast Florence Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Southeast Florence Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 Southeast Florence Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 228 Southeast Florence Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 228 Southeast Florence Avenue offers parking.
Does 228 Southeast Florence Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 Southeast Florence Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Southeast Florence Avenue have a pool?
No, 228 Southeast Florence Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 228 Southeast Florence Avenue have accessible units?
No, 228 Southeast Florence Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Southeast Florence Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Southeast Florence Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Southeast Florence Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Southeast Florence Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

