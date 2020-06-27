2176 Southwest Timbertrace Lane

Amenities
Come check out this like new townhome in Lee Summit! Modern paint color throughout to match any decor. Open kitchen with gorgeous cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Laundry conveniently located on main level. Office/Bedroom/Rec room on main level shares full bath with guests/entertaining. Upstairs features two large bedrooms to share the full upper hall bath. Maintenance free community so no lawn mowing or snow removal!
Possession Date: 9/1/19
County: Jackson
Subd: Eagle Creek
Style: townhome
Year built: 2018
Sq feet per county: 1450
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage: 1
Laundry location: kitchen
Fireplace: N/A
Basement Finished: NO
Fenced: No
Heating: Heat Pump
Cooling: Central
Community Pool: No
Lawn Mowing Incl: Yes
Pet deposit: Required
School Dist:
Elem School:
Middle School:
High School:
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, microwave, garage opener.
Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: 470, South on Pryor Rd, West on Eagle View Dr, North on Suncatcher, West on Timbertrace, unit on right/north side of street
Contact us to schedule a showing.