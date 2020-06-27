All apartments in Lee's Summit
2176 Southwest Timbertrace Lane

2176 SW Timbertrace Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2176 SW Timbertrace Ln, Lee's Summit, MO 64082
Eagle Creek

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come check out this like new townhome in Lee Summit! Modern paint color throughout to match any decor. Open kitchen with gorgeous cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Laundry conveniently located on main level. Office/Bedroom/Rec room on main level shares full bath with guests/entertaining. Upstairs features two large bedrooms to share the full upper hall bath. Maintenance free community so no lawn mowing or snow removal!

Possession Date: 9/1/19
County: Jackson
Subd: Eagle Creek
Style: townhome
Year built: 2018
Sq feet per county: 1450
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage: 1
Laundry location: kitchen
Fireplace: N/A
Basement Finished: NO
Fenced: No
Heating: Heat Pump
Cooling: Central
Community Pool: No
Lawn Mowing Incl: Yes
Pet deposit: Required
School Dist:
Elem School:
Middle School:
High School:
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, microwave, garage opener.
Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: 470, South on Pryor Rd, West on Eagle View Dr, North on Suncatcher, West on Timbertrace, unit on right/north side of street
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2176 Southwest Timbertrace Lane have any available units?
2176 Southwest Timbertrace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 2176 Southwest Timbertrace Lane have?
Some of 2176 Southwest Timbertrace Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2176 Southwest Timbertrace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2176 Southwest Timbertrace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2176 Southwest Timbertrace Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2176 Southwest Timbertrace Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2176 Southwest Timbertrace Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2176 Southwest Timbertrace Lane offers parking.
Does 2176 Southwest Timbertrace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2176 Southwest Timbertrace Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2176 Southwest Timbertrace Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2176 Southwest Timbertrace Lane has a pool.
Does 2176 Southwest Timbertrace Lane have accessible units?
No, 2176 Southwest Timbertrace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2176 Southwest Timbertrace Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2176 Southwest Timbertrace Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2176 Southwest Timbertrace Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2176 Southwest Timbertrace Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
