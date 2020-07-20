2003 Southeast 3rd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

3 bdrm, 1.5 bath split entry with so many udpates! This home is simply awesome. This open concept floorplan offers lots of natural light. Enjoy cooking and entertaining in your country kitchen, complete with appliances. You'll notice the bathrooms have updated tile floors, vanities, sinks and faucets. Not to mention, there are new garage doors, tilt in windows, roof, front door, Heat Pump, Furnace & A/C. Enjoy summer nights in your fenced, treed backyard with deck. This home is close to Schools, Shopping & Hwy access. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.