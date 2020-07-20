All apartments in Lee's Summit
2003 Southeast 3rd Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:47 PM

2003 Southeast 3rd Street

2003 Southeast 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Southeast 3rd Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 bdrm, 1.5 bath split entry with so many udpates! This home is simply awesome. This open concept floorplan offers lots of natural light. Enjoy cooking and entertaining in your country kitchen, complete with appliances. You'll notice the bathrooms have updated tile floors, vanities, sinks and faucets. Not to mention, there are new garage doors, tilt in windows, roof, front door, Heat Pump, Furnace & A/C. Enjoy summer nights in your fenced, treed backyard with deck. This home is close to Schools, Shopping & Hwy access. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Southeast 3rd Street have any available units?
2003 Southeast 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 2003 Southeast 3rd Street have?
Some of 2003 Southeast 3rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Southeast 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Southeast 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Southeast 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 Southeast 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2003 Southeast 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2003 Southeast 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 2003 Southeast 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Southeast 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Southeast 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 2003 Southeast 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Southeast 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 2003 Southeast 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Southeast 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 Southeast 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 Southeast 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2003 Southeast 3rd Street has units with air conditioning.
