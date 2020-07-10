1920 NE Knollbrook St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8059c110eb ----
Very spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room, spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups, and one car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
1 1/2 Bath
1 Car Garage
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups