Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1920 NE Knollbrook St

1920 Northeast Knollbrook Street · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Northeast Knollbrook Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8059c110eb ----
Very spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room, spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups, and one car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 1/2 Bath
1 Car Garage
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 NE Knollbrook St have any available units?
1920 NE Knollbrook St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1920 NE Knollbrook St have?
Some of 1920 NE Knollbrook St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 NE Knollbrook St currently offering any rent specials?
1920 NE Knollbrook St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 NE Knollbrook St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 NE Knollbrook St is pet friendly.
Does 1920 NE Knollbrook St offer parking?
Yes, 1920 NE Knollbrook St offers parking.
Does 1920 NE Knollbrook St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 NE Knollbrook St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 NE Knollbrook St have a pool?
No, 1920 NE Knollbrook St does not have a pool.
Does 1920 NE Knollbrook St have accessible units?
No, 1920 NE Knollbrook St does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 NE Knollbrook St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 NE Knollbrook St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1920 NE Knollbrook St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1920 NE Knollbrook St has units with air conditioning.

