Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

1704 NE Balboa St

1704 Balboa Street · No Longer Available
Location

1704 Balboa Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home! - So many beautiful updates! The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! The backyard is fenced and has a spacious patio that is perfect for entertaining! You'll love the finished space in the basement with new LVT flooring! Make this home yours before the holidays!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.

Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!

Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

(RLNE5295581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 NE Balboa St have any available units?
1704 NE Balboa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1704 NE Balboa St have?
Some of 1704 NE Balboa St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 NE Balboa St currently offering any rent specials?
1704 NE Balboa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 NE Balboa St pet-friendly?
No, 1704 NE Balboa St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 1704 NE Balboa St offer parking?
No, 1704 NE Balboa St does not offer parking.
Does 1704 NE Balboa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 NE Balboa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 NE Balboa St have a pool?
No, 1704 NE Balboa St does not have a pool.
Does 1704 NE Balboa St have accessible units?
No, 1704 NE Balboa St does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 NE Balboa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 NE Balboa St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 NE Balboa St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1704 NE Balboa St has units with air conditioning.

