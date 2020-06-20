1704 NE Balboa St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home! - So many beautiful updates! The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! The backyard is fenced and has a spacious patio that is perfect for entertaining! You'll love the finished space in the basement with new LVT flooring! Make this home yours before the holidays!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.



Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!



Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"



(RLNE5295581)