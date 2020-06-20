1617 Southeast Long Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We have a great home in the Lees Summit School District!! Property is 3bed and 3 bathrooms, makes it perfect for your family!!



Do not waste time, you do not want to miss out on this property!



Only carpet in this home is on the stairs. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and nice new granite counter tops. Enjoy the large deck for family gatherings in the fenced backyard . Three bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has 2 closets and own private bath. The hall bath has tub shower combo. Lower level is finished with half bath. Nice little built in bar area in basement for entertaining. Large storage closet in basement with shelving. Large fenced backyard with storage shed.



This home offers plenty of space and is close to highway access. Conveniently located near grocery store.



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*



*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*



*Additional pet deposit may be required based on size and number of pets*



This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.