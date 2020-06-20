All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1617 Southeast Long Place

1617 SE Long Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1617 SE Long Pl, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We have a great home in the Lees Summit School District!! Property is 3bed and 3 bathrooms, makes it perfect for your family!!

Do not waste time, you do not want to miss out on this property!

Prairie View

Pleasant Lea

Lee's Summit Senior

Only carpet in this home is on the stairs. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and nice new granite counter tops. Enjoy the large deck for family gatherings in the fenced backyard . Three bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has 2 closets and own private bath. The hall bath has tub shower combo. Lower level is finished with half bath. Nice little built in bar area in basement for entertaining. Large storage closet in basement with shelving. Large fenced backyard with storage shed.

This home offers plenty of space and is close to highway access. Conveniently located near grocery store.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit may be required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Southeast Long Place have any available units?
1617 Southeast Long Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1617 Southeast Long Place have?
Some of 1617 Southeast Long Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 Southeast Long Place currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Southeast Long Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Southeast Long Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 Southeast Long Place is pet friendly.
Does 1617 Southeast Long Place offer parking?
Yes, 1617 Southeast Long Place offers parking.
Does 1617 Southeast Long Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 Southeast Long Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Southeast Long Place have a pool?
No, 1617 Southeast Long Place does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Southeast Long Place have accessible units?
No, 1617 Southeast Long Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Southeast Long Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 Southeast Long Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 Southeast Long Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 Southeast Long Place does not have units with air conditioning.

