1615 NE White Dr. Unit

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/950955e084 ---- LOTS OF SPACE FOR THE PRICE Lovely duplex just off 291 in Lee\'s Summit. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, spacious family room, finished lower level and one car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups