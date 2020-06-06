All apartments in Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit, MO
1537 Northeast Ivory Lane
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1537 Northeast Ivory Lane

1537 NE Ivory Ln · No Longer Available
Lee's Summit
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1537 NE Ivory Ln, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Walk in to this warm and inviting home and enjoy the vaulted ceilings in the lovely living room. This home features 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms for plenty of space to spread out. The kitchen is perfect for cooking up a lovely meal. Complete with plenty of cabinets for storage, and counter space for prep room. Relax and catch some shut-eye in the master bedroom complete with it's own bathroom. Additional two rooms are generous in size. Fenced back yard and 2 car garage.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 6/21/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 Northeast Ivory Lane have any available units?
1537 Northeast Ivory Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 1537 Northeast Ivory Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1537 Northeast Ivory Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 Northeast Ivory Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1537 Northeast Ivory Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1537 Northeast Ivory Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1537 Northeast Ivory Lane offers parking.
Does 1537 Northeast Ivory Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 Northeast Ivory Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 Northeast Ivory Lane have a pool?
No, 1537 Northeast Ivory Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1537 Northeast Ivory Lane have accessible units?
No, 1537 Northeast Ivory Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 Northeast Ivory Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1537 Northeast Ivory Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1537 Northeast Ivory Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1537 Northeast Ivory Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
