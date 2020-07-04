115 South West Hanging Garden St

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool

Another Great Listing From Diana and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This amazing 4 BR 3 Full Bathroom home has plenty in store for your family starting with a cozy deck with an oversized backyard then come and step into an eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar overlooking an open living room with a large fireplace that has character not to mention those high ceilings that keeps you in awe. Now let's take you to the master that has an on suite with walk in closet and then take a walk down to your cozy basement with a 4th bedroom and full bath. The neighborhood is close to Legacy Park and shopping. Available for Move in on June 15th