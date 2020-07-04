All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 115 South West Hanging Garden St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
115 South West Hanging Garden St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:43 PM

115 South West Hanging Garden St

115 SW Hanging Garden St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

115 SW Hanging Garden St, Lee's Summit, MO 64064
Park Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Another Great Listing From Diana and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This amazing 4 BR 3 Full Bathroom home has plenty in store for your family starting with a cozy deck with an oversized backyard then come and step into an eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar overlooking an open living room with a large fireplace that has character not to mention those high ceilings that keeps you in awe. Now let's take you to the master that has an on suite with walk in closet and then take a walk down to your cozy basement with a 4th bedroom and full bath. The neighborhood is close to Legacy Park and shopping. Available for Move in on June 15th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 South West Hanging Garden St have any available units?
115 South West Hanging Garden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 115 South West Hanging Garden St have?
Some of 115 South West Hanging Garden St's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 South West Hanging Garden St currently offering any rent specials?
115 South West Hanging Garden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 South West Hanging Garden St pet-friendly?
No, 115 South West Hanging Garden St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 115 South West Hanging Garden St offer parking?
No, 115 South West Hanging Garden St does not offer parking.
Does 115 South West Hanging Garden St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 South West Hanging Garden St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 South West Hanging Garden St have a pool?
Yes, 115 South West Hanging Garden St has a pool.
Does 115 South West Hanging Garden St have accessible units?
No, 115 South West Hanging Garden St does not have accessible units.
Does 115 South West Hanging Garden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 South West Hanging Garden St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 South West Hanging Garden St have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 South West Hanging Garden St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City