1013 Southeast Cape Drive
1013 Southeast Cape Drive

1013 Southeast Cape Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Southeast Cape Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter Promocode DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This two-story home has high ceilings and a semi-open floorplan. The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. It also includes lots of cabinet storage, large pantry, and an eat-in bar. The laundry room is located in the hallway of the main floor between the kitchen and the garage. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, and a bathroom with skylight, dual sinks, and a jetteed tub. The home is secured with a wooden fence, and includes a spacious wooden deck overlooking the backyard. This home will surely go fast! To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Southeast Cape Drive have any available units?
1013 Southeast Cape Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1013 Southeast Cape Drive have?
Some of 1013 Southeast Cape Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Southeast Cape Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Southeast Cape Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Southeast Cape Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 Southeast Cape Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1013 Southeast Cape Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Southeast Cape Drive offers parking.
Does 1013 Southeast Cape Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Southeast Cape Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Southeast Cape Drive have a pool?
No, 1013 Southeast Cape Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Southeast Cape Drive have accessible units?
No, 1013 Southeast Cape Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Southeast Cape Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 Southeast Cape Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Southeast Cape Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Southeast Cape Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
