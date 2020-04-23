1013 Southeast Cape Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter Promocode DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This two-story home has high ceilings and a semi-open floorplan. The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. It also includes lots of cabinet storage, large pantry, and an eat-in bar. The laundry room is located in the hallway of the main floor between the kitchen and the garage. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, and a bathroom with skylight, dual sinks, and a jetteed tub. The home is secured with a wooden fence, and includes a spacious wooden deck overlooking the backyard. This home will surely go fast! To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.