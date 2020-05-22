All apartments in Kearney
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

904 N Cypress Cir

904 North Cypress Circle · No Longer Available
Location

904 North Cypress Circle, Kearney, MO 64060

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Another great listing from Diana and Renters Warehouse! This 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Split Entry home has an OPEN FLOOR PLAN with Beautiful Trim and Detail throughout* Spacious Entry with an extra wide inviting Staircase*Custom Cabinets and Stainless Appliances*Covered Deck *Main Level Laundry*Finished Basement with Half Bath*Deep Garage*All of this in an Excellent School District! Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required. Call 816-208-8351 to schedule your viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 N Cypress Cir have any available units?
904 N Cypress Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kearney, MO.
What amenities does 904 N Cypress Cir have?
Some of 904 N Cypress Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 N Cypress Cir currently offering any rent specials?
904 N Cypress Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 N Cypress Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 N Cypress Cir is pet friendly.
Does 904 N Cypress Cir offer parking?
Yes, 904 N Cypress Cir offers parking.
Does 904 N Cypress Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 N Cypress Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 N Cypress Cir have a pool?
Yes, 904 N Cypress Cir has a pool.
Does 904 N Cypress Cir have accessible units?
No, 904 N Cypress Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 904 N Cypress Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 N Cypress Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 N Cypress Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 N Cypress Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

