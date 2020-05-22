904 N Cypress Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking pool garage

Another great listing from Diana and Renters Warehouse! This 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Split Entry home has an OPEN FLOOR PLAN with Beautiful Trim and Detail throughout* Spacious Entry with an extra wide inviting Staircase*Custom Cabinets and Stainless Appliances*Covered Deck *Main Level Laundry*Finished Basement with Half Bath*Deep Garage*All of this in an Excellent School District! Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required. Call 816-208-8351 to schedule your viewing!