/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM
16 Apartments for rent in Kearney, MO with pool
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
306 East 17th Street
306 East 17th Street, Kearney, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1540 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1103 South Prospect Street
1103 South Prospect Street, Kearney, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1344 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
419 Wildflower Lane
419 Wildflower Lane, Kearney, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1790 sqft
Enjoy this corner lot home. Lovely California split home with fenced back yard, Walk in to the living room with 2 story ceilings and you can take a short flight of stairs either to the kitchen and bedroom level, or the finished basement.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
1424 Laurel St
1424 Laurel Street, Kearney, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1568 sqft
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This home is occupied until the end of August so it will be ready on 9/15/2020.
1 of 15
Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
812 East 14th Street
812 East 14th Street, Kearney, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
*Move in by 2/29/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 13-15 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Results within 10 miles of Kearney
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$876
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1173 sqft
Unique floor plans with carpet and hardwood flooring. All appliances and in-unit laundry facilities with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, basketball and volleyball courts, BBQ area and business center.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Jefferson Park Apartments
1220 Missouri Ct, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
847 sqft
Colonial-style units with air conditioning, all kitchen appliances, hook-up for washer and dryer and extra storage space. Wheelchair-accessible, clubhouse, BBQ area, pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8652 Northeast 110th Street
8652 Northeast 110th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1551 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8908 NE 106th Ter
8908 NE 106th Ter, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
Brand new homes with all major appliances included, secluded master bedroom features a walk in closet, beautiful vinyl floors throughout and open living room space-perfect for entertaining guest! Showings are available through appointment and
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10725 N McKinley Ter
10725 N McKinley Ter, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
Brand new homes with all major appliances included, secluded master bedroom features a walk in closet, beautiful vinyl floors throughout and open living room space-perfect for entertaining guest! Showings are available through appointment and
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8810 NE 106th St
8810 NE 106th St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
Brand new homes with all major appliances included, secluded master bedroom features a walk in closet, beautiful vinyl floors throughout and open living room space-perfect for entertaining guest! Showings are available through appointment and
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
11212 N Manchester Ave
11212 North Manchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
11212 N Manchester Ave Available 08/01/20 Come see this BEAUTIFUL home in Auburndale Estates!!!!! - Hurry this one will not last, Liberty Schools, Kansas City Address and a sought-after neighborhood.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8817 NE 107th St
8817 NE 107th St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
At Liberty Acres we have some amazing homes available for rent! Our brand new modern homes have beautifully finished interiors and are being delivered now! We are located in Liberty school district and our community offers many great amenities
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8813 NE 106th Ter
8813 NE 106th Ter, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
Brand new homes with all major appliances included, secluded master bedroom features a walk in closet, beautiful vinyl floors throughout and open living room space-perfect for entertaining guest! Showings are available through appointment and
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
1757 Shannon Drive
1757 Shannon Drive, Liberty, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1366 sqft
Another property by Kevin with Renters Warehouse. Available 8/15/20. Liberty 3 Bedroom in White Tail Pond. This 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
1500 Galway Court
1500 Galway Court, Liberty, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Enjoy this spacious 3 bedroom Town house with 2 car attached garage. The top leve has an open living room area with vaulted ceilings and 2 bedrooms, the main bedroom has an adjoining bathroom with two closets.