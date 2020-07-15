All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

2527 Nodaway ct.

2527 Nodaway Court · (314) 255-3754
Location

2527 Nodaway Court, Jefferson County, MO 63026

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2527 Nodaway ct. · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1012 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Convenient Location!! - Minutes from Arnold or Fenton shopping! All Appliances- stove, microwave, dishwasher, frig, washer & dyer! Woodburning Fireplace! Large patio with Large storage shed enclosed with 6ft Vinyl fencing for great privacy! Two assigned Parking spots! Newer Vinyl Siding. Updated Kitchen and baths. Two bedrooms! Full bath on second floor and guest bath on main floor. The condo has just been updated with new paint, carpeting, bathroom vanity and faucet, toilets, new kitchen countertops, sink and garbage disposal, great lighting. There is a kitchen pantry, large master bedroom closet, walk in 2nd bedroom closet and a linen closet upstairs.

(RLNE4588850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 Nodaway ct. have any available units?
2527 Nodaway ct. has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2527 Nodaway ct. have?
Some of 2527 Nodaway ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2527 Nodaway ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2527 Nodaway ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 Nodaway ct. pet-friendly?
No, 2527 Nodaway ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 2527 Nodaway ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2527 Nodaway ct. offers parking.
Does 2527 Nodaway ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 Nodaway ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 Nodaway ct. have a pool?
No, 2527 Nodaway ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2527 Nodaway ct. have accessible units?
No, 2527 Nodaway ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 Nodaway ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2527 Nodaway ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2527 Nodaway ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2527 Nodaway ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
