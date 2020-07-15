2527 Nodaway ct.

Amenities

Convenient Location!! - Minutes from Arnold or Fenton shopping! All Appliances- stove, microwave, dishwasher, frig, washer & dyer! Woodburning Fireplace! Large patio with Large storage shed enclosed with 6ft Vinyl fencing for great privacy! Two assigned Parking spots! Newer Vinyl Siding. Updated Kitchen and baths. Two bedrooms! Full bath on second floor and guest bath on main floor. The condo has just been updated with new paint, carpeting, bathroom vanity and faucet, toilets, new kitchen countertops, sink and garbage disposal, great lighting. There is a kitchen pantry, large master bedroom closet, walk in 2nd bedroom closet and a linen closet upstairs.



(RLNE4588850)