5 Apartments for rent in Farmington, MO📍
Icon at Farmington
1000 Icon Way, Farmington, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1087 sqft
Icon Communities is comprised of three different apartment communities: Icon Apartment Homes at Farmington, Hilltop Apartments and Rockwood Condominiums. All Phases offer distinct living experiences that will suit your needs at each stage of life.
319 Seventh St.
319 7th Street, Farmington, MO
2 Bedrooms
$595
800 sqft
Handy Man Special! - Property Id: 266140 OFFER AS IS / FIXER UPPER HOMES AND LAND. This "handy man special" is a great beginner home. It is in need of extensive repairs. Has a small shed in back. Located in St. Francois County.
403 North Carleton Street
403 North Carleton Street, Farmington, MO
1 Bedroom
$395
500 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 500; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $395.00; IMRID12428
611 S. Cowling Ave.
611 South Cowling Avenue, Desloge, MO
2 Bedrooms
$370
756 sqft
Handy Man Special!! - Property Id: 293701 OFFERING AS IS/FIXER UPPER HOMES AND LAND. This little cottage home is ready for some TLC. It will need all repairs done before moving in. It sits on a huge city lot and has a large storage barn.
4850 Davis Crossing Rd
4850 Davis Crossing Road, St. Francois County, MO
Studio
$900
3 Acres - Beautiful Area! - Property Id: 277270 WE OFFER AS IS FIXER UPPER HOMES AND LAND. 3 acres. This property is the perfect place to build! The front is grassy with a wooded back. It has well access with the neighbor.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Farmington rentals listed on Apartment List is $780.
Some of the colleges located in the Farmington area include Southwestern Illinois College, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, St. Louis College of Pharmacy, and Saint Louis Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Farmington from include St. Louis, Oakville, Belleville, Mehlville, and Concord.