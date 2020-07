Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace ice maker walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center carport coffee bar internet cafe online portal package receiving playground

Come see one of the newest luxury apartment communities in Independence. At Pepperwood you will discover upscale living, polished surroundings and a peaceful atmosphere you will be proud to call home. With spacious floor plans offering One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartment Homes you will find the one designed to fit your needs. Elegantly appointed apartment home interiors attest to a dedication to detail.