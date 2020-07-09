All apartments in Independence
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:02 AM

9818 E 29th St

9818 East 29th Street · (214) 358-2006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Independence
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

9818 East 29th Street, Independence, MO 64052
Rockwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1288 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Coming soon, Available July 15. Our crew is there cleaning and making repairs so drop in and look around . Get on the list of interested tenants by filling out the no charge, preliminary application now.

Nice 3 BR home on a large corner lot in a quiet neighborhood of mostly owner occupied homes, overlooking the former Rockwood Country Club golf course. Tenant needs to have a mower and a desire to keep the landscaping up. There is 1 bathroom on the main level and a full basement with an additional bathroom and laundry hook-ups downstairs.
These nice houses do not come with kitchen appliances. The intention is that the tenant will provide their own higher end stove and refrigerator.

Please pre- apply at no charge at www.hooverproperty.com

We provide hook-ups for your kitchen and laundry appliances.

Apply on-line at https://hooverandassoc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Note the following:

1) You need to have documented monthly, take home, income of 3X the rent. Autodraft from your direct deposit card or bank account is preferred.

2) Photo ID for All residents over 18. All must be on lease. Moving in without being on the lease will not be tolerated.

3) No recent evictions

4) All utilities in your name before move in.

5) Deposit and First month's rent paid in full before move in.

6) No illegal substances or use will be tolerated.

7) References are required.

Please put the address in your smart phone and go look at the unit before calling or filling out the application. If the unit is being cleaned, painted, and/or repaired, when you show up, the crew can show you the unit on the spot. Otherwise, come put down a $20 key deposit to borrow a key.

Our units are usually rented with a move in date scheduled, before they are completely ready. Don't wait. Drop in when our crew is there cleaning and making repairs. Get on the list of interested tenants by filling out the pre-application now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9818 E 29th St have any available units?
9818 E 29th St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 9818 E 29th St have?
Some of 9818 E 29th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9818 E 29th St currently offering any rent specials?
9818 E 29th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9818 E 29th St pet-friendly?
No, 9818 E 29th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 9818 E 29th St offer parking?
Yes, 9818 E 29th St offers parking.
Does 9818 E 29th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9818 E 29th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9818 E 29th St have a pool?
No, 9818 E 29th St does not have a pool.
Does 9818 E 29th St have accessible units?
No, 9818 E 29th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9818 E 29th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9818 E 29th St does not have units with dishwashers.
