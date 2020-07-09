9818 E 29th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Coming soon, Available July 15. Our crew is there cleaning and making repairs so drop in and look around . Get on the list of interested tenants by filling out the no charge, preliminary application now.



Nice 3 BR home on a large corner lot in a quiet neighborhood of mostly owner occupied homes, overlooking the former Rockwood Country Club golf course. Tenant needs to have a mower and a desire to keep the landscaping up. There is 1 bathroom on the main level and a full basement with an additional bathroom and laundry hook-ups downstairs.

These nice houses do not come with kitchen appliances. The intention is that the tenant will provide their own higher end stove and refrigerator.



Please pre- apply at no charge at www.hooverproperty.com



We provide hook-ups for your kitchen and laundry appliances.



Apply on-line at https://hooverandassoc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



Note the following:



1) You need to have documented monthly, take home, income of 3X the rent. Autodraft from your direct deposit card or bank account is preferred.



2) Photo ID for All residents over 18. All must be on lease. Moving in without being on the lease will not be tolerated.



3) No recent evictions



4) All utilities in your name before move in.



5) Deposit and First month's rent paid in full before move in.



6) No illegal substances or use will be tolerated.



7) References are required.



Please put the address in your smart phone and go look at the unit before calling or filling out the application. If the unit is being cleaned, painted, and/or repaired, when you show up, the crew can show you the unit on the spot. Otherwise, come put down a $20 key deposit to borrow a key.



Our units are usually rented with a move in date scheduled, before they are completely ready. Don't wait. Drop in when our crew is there cleaning and making repairs. Get on the list of interested tenants by filling out the pre-application now.