All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 930 S Northern Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
930 S Northern Boulevard
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

930 S Northern Boulevard

930 South Northern Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

930 South Northern Boulevard, Independence, MO 64053
Carlisle

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1b853ac086 ---- Take a look at our newest rental. We love the covered porch and the fully-fenced yard. We know you'll like the pantry cabinet in the kitchen for storage and the bedroom closet systems to keep things organized. A full walk-out basement is great for added storage space! *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 S Northern Boulevard have any available units?
930 S Northern Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 930 S Northern Boulevard have?
Some of 930 S Northern Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 S Northern Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
930 S Northern Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 S Northern Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 S Northern Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 930 S Northern Boulevard offer parking?
No, 930 S Northern Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 930 S Northern Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 S Northern Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 S Northern Boulevard have a pool?
No, 930 S Northern Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 930 S Northern Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 930 S Northern Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 930 S Northern Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 S Northern Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with PoolIndependence Dog Friendly Apartments
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City