930 South Main Street, Independence, MO 64050 Heart of Independence
Amenities
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Studio on Main Street - Living Room/Sleeping area kitchen off to side and Bathroom. Secure entrance - Upstairs unit Great neighbors CALL or text NOW 816-288-6093
Easy terms willing to work with you on deposit if you have a job/income. MOVE IN TODAY Short-term lease possible!
$450 Rent $450 Security Deposit apply online or see other listings at http://legacybuilders.net Quiet upstairs unit in 4 plex near Independence square. Open house Saturday from 1 to 4 pm please txt Brad at 816-288- 6093 to see it.
Apply online at legacybuilders.net
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 930 S. Main - 2 have any available units?
930 S. Main - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.