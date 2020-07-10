All apartments in Independence
Last updated January 16 2020 at 2:17 AM

930 S. Main - 2

930 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

930 South Main Street, Independence, MO 64050
Heart of Independence

Amenities

air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Studio on Main Street - Living Room/Sleeping area kitchen off to side and Bathroom.
Secure entrance - Upstairs unit
Great neighbors
CALL or text NOW 816-288-6093

Easy terms willing to work with you on deposit if you have a job/income.
MOVE IN TODAY Short-term lease possible!

$450 Rent $450 Security Deposit
apply online or see other listings at http://legacybuilders.net
Quiet upstairs unit in 4 plex near Independence square. Open house Saturday from 1 to 4 pm please txt Brad at 816-288- 6093 to see it.

Apply online at legacybuilders.net

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 S. Main - 2 have any available units?
930 S. Main - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 930 S. Main - 2 have?
Some of 930 S. Main - 2's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 S. Main - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
930 S. Main - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 S. Main - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 930 S. Main - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 930 S. Main - 2 offer parking?
No, 930 S. Main - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 930 S. Main - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 S. Main - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 S. Main - 2 have a pool?
No, 930 S. Main - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 930 S. Main - 2 have accessible units?
No, 930 S. Main - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 930 S. Main - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 S. Main - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

