**We are unable to accept Section 8 Vouchers at this time.**
Beautiful remodeled property with hardwood floors throughout. Subway tile back splash and granite countertops in kitchen. Spacious square footage with two full bathrooms! TONS of natural light. Two car garage. PET FRIENDLY with NO Breed restrictions! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 809 South Crisp Avenue have any available units?
809 South Crisp Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.