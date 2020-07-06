All apartments in Independence
809 South Crisp Avenue
809 South Crisp Avenue

809 Crisp Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

809 Crisp Avenue, Independence, MO 64054
Bundschu

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
**We are unable to accept Section 8 Vouchers at this time.**

Beautiful remodeled property with hardwood floors throughout. Subway tile back splash and granite countertops in kitchen. Spacious square footage with two full bathrooms! TONS of natural light. Two car garage. PET FRIENDLY with NO Breed restrictions!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 South Crisp Avenue have any available units?
809 South Crisp Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 South Crisp Avenue have?
Some of 809 South Crisp Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 South Crisp Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
809 South Crisp Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 South Crisp Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 South Crisp Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 809 South Crisp Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 809 South Crisp Avenue offers parking.
Does 809 South Crisp Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 South Crisp Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 South Crisp Avenue have a pool?
No, 809 South Crisp Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 809 South Crisp Avenue have accessible units?
No, 809 South Crisp Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 809 South Crisp Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 South Crisp Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

