809 South Crisp Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

**We are unable to accept Section 8 Vouchers at this time.**



Beautiful remodeled property with hardwood floors throughout. Subway tile back splash and granite countertops in kitchen. Spacious square footage with two full bathrooms! TONS of natural light. Two car garage. PET FRIENDLY with NO Breed restrictions!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.