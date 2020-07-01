All apartments in Independence
801 West 38th Street North

Location

801 West 38th Street North, Independence, MO 64050
Kentucky Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Very cute and recently updated 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom house. It has hardwood floors throughout. There is a huge fenced in backyard with a storage shed. The basement is unfinished but has tons of room as well as washer and dryer hook-ups. The rent is $975 per month. Cats and dogs are allowed. There is a 60-pound weight limit on dogs. There is no deposit required, but we use Rhino as a deposit alternative. The application fee is $30 per person 18 and older. For pets, there is a $100 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25/mo per pet. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 West 38th Street North have any available units?
801 West 38th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 West 38th Street North have?
Some of 801 West 38th Street North's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 West 38th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
801 West 38th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 West 38th Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 West 38th Street North is pet friendly.
Does 801 West 38th Street North offer parking?
No, 801 West 38th Street North does not offer parking.
Does 801 West 38th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 West 38th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 West 38th Street North have a pool?
No, 801 West 38th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 801 West 38th Street North have accessible units?
No, 801 West 38th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 801 West 38th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 West 38th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.

