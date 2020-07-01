801 West 38th Street North

Amenities

Very cute and recently updated 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom house. It has hardwood floors throughout. There is a huge fenced in backyard with a storage shed. The basement is unfinished but has tons of room as well as washer and dryer hook-ups. The rent is $975 per month. Cats and dogs are allowed. There is a 60-pound weight limit on dogs. There is no deposit required, but we use Rhino as a deposit alternative. The application fee is $30 per person 18 and older. For pets, there is a $100 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25/mo per pet. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.